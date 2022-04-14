Steve Hollis, human services manager for Columbia, signaled several steps Tuesday that the city could be taking to continue to address homelessness.
Among items Hollis mentioned in a presentation about homelessness to the Health Department were a higher shelter capacity in the city, a low-barrier, drop-in center and emergency shelter, and a family shelter. He also stressed the need for more affordable housing and more permanent housing generally.
However, he pointed to recent wins in regard to the homelessness problem as well. With mental health being a cause of homelessness, Hollis reminded those attending that the city has allocated funding for a crisis mental health team and the state has issued funding for a behavioral health crisis center.
As part of his annual report, Hollis reminded listeners of the different types of homelessness and what the city does and does not consider homelessness. If an individual is couch surfing, has a pending eviction or is currently at a hotel or motel, they are considered housing unstable and not homeless, he said.
The leading causes for homelessness, according to his presentation, are general poverty, lack of affordable housing, lack of affordable health care, and mental illness.
The lack of affordable housing in Columbia was a consistent point for the presentation, with Columbia’s lack of housing in general being brought up several times. Hollis also presented different forms of housing and emergency housing people can use if needed. These are places like Room at the Inn and the Flourish youth homeless shelter.
The results of the annual point in time count of the homeless population in the Columbia community will not be known until this summer, he said.