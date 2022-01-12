With COVID-19 testing demand on the rise, MU and Boone Health are looking to create additional testing sites. More information is to come later this week.
“There is such an increased demand for testing right now,” said Eric Maze, spokesperson for MU Health. The amount of tests are comparable to November 2020.
MU Health is currently limiting testing to those with COVID-19 symptoms, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Maze said MU Health’s new testing site is projected to be larger and have longer operation hours.
Boone Health currently offers COVID-19 testing at all their lab locations with a physician’s order. Ben Cornelius, spokesperson for Boone Health, said they’re looking to open a location dedicated to COVID-19 testing.
“Looking at this option is a direct result of an increased demand for testing in our community,” Cornelius said in an email.
Columbia Urgent Care, on Providence Road in Columbia, is currently offering COVID-19 tests. People are able to walk in for testing with no appointment but might have to wait in line.
MU students are able to get tested through the Student Health Center. They are not restricting testing on whether or not someone is symptomatic, said Stephanie Fleming, spokesperson for MU. Calling and setting up an appointment is required.
People who are not symptomatic, but are wanting a test, can visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website to learn about other testing options, including testing events across the state. They also ship free at-home test kits that must be sent to a lab after use. However, these are in short supply.
Low supply of at-home tests
The high demand for over-the-counter tests is making it hard for pharmacies to keep tests on the shelves.
“The matter of getting them in stock and keeping them in stock is the problem. I sold 300 yesterday, and I got 100 in today,” said Anthony Desha, co-owner of Flow’s Pharmacy on Broadway. “I will probably sell out of those before we close tonight.”
Bill Morrisey, co-owner of Kilgore’s Medical Pharmacy, says that due to the high demand of at-home testing kits, the price per kit has gone up about $9 compared to previous kits sold, from $23 for a two-pack of at home tests to the selling price now, $32 for a two-pack of tests.