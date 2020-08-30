Shoulder, knee and hip replacements and other elective procedures will continue as scheduled in local hospitals despite the surge in reported COVID-19 infections this week.
Boone Hospital Center, University Hospital, and Truman Veterans' Hospital will continue with normal procedures, while bracing for a possible influx of COVID-19 patients.
"We do not currently have plans to suspend elective surgeries," said Benjamin Cornelius, director of marketing at Boone Hospital Center, in an email.
Cornelius also said that unlike earlier phases of the pandemic, when hospitals exhausted the supply chain, Boone Hospital Center now has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
Cornelius couldn't say what the current occupancy of Boone Hospital's ICU was, because he said it fluctuates hourly due to surgeries, emergency admissions and transfers to other levels of care. But he said the hospital has a surge plan ready for an influx of COVID-19 patients, if necessary.
As of Friday afternoon, he said the hospital did not need to implement a surge plan. Although college-age students are not typically the demographic that requires hospitalization, Cornelius said the hospital is ready to respond.
Cornelius said the hospital has no plans to change its visitor policy, which can be found on its website.
University Hospital's incident command leadership team continues to monitor hospitalizations, personal protective equipment supplies, and other factors, said Eric Maze, media relations strategist for the hospital, via email.
"Based on current factors, we do not have plans at this time to scale back any scheduled procedures," Maze said.
"We have an adequate supply of PPE at this time," Maze said, "and have taken steps to make sure we are keeping staff and patients safe while being good stewards of the resources we have."
Regarding a potential increase in hospitalizations, or patients in need of intensive care, Maze said, "MU has flexibility with its multiple hospitals and clinics to make adjustments to open up additional beds in certain units if additional needs arise."
"Our current inpatient occupancy rate — to include our ICU — is consistent with our usual volumes," Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer of the veterans hospital, said via email. The hospital has also maintained an "appropriate supply of personal protective equipment," he said.
"In the event of a patient surge, we have the ability to increase the number of specialty care beds in our facility," Hoelscher said. "Through the use of virtual delivery systems such as VA Video Connect and telemedicine, we have been able to continue to deliver a Whole Health approach to our Veterans for improved outcomes."
"Our source experts continue to monitor COVID-19 and make recommendations based on current and anticipated needs," he said. "However, a continued increase of COVID-19 cases in our community is concerning from a resource perspective."
"We know that wearing a mask is not always comfortable," he said, but, "one way to look at wearing a mask is that you are protecting others that need to be protected. Please, wear it for them."