The number of booked hotel and motel rooms in Columbia during March was down significantly from 2019, but the real impact of COVID-19 on the lodging industry will likely be revealed when April data becomes available.
A number of events that were scheduled for Columbia have been canceled, postponed or held virtually because of the pandemic. Those events include the annual FFA conference, which is normally held at MU; sporting events; and graduations for colleges and high schools.
This March, Columbia hotels and motels saw only a 39.1% occupancy rate, meaning nearly 61% of their rooms were vacant, said Megan McConachie, strategic communications manager for the Columbia Convention & Visitors Bureau.
By comparison, occupancy in March 2019 was 57.7%.
The March 2020 numbers might have been even worse had some events, such as the True/False Film Fest, not been held early in the month before the virus became widespread.
Dave Parmley, owner of the Hampton Inn & Suites and The Broadway in Columbia, has seen a 25% to 30% drop in occupancy when comparing March 2019 and March 2020.
The Hampton Inn & Suites and The Broadway are experiencing less than 10% occupancy for the month of April, Parmley said. He said most of the occupants are hospital staff and health care workers who are trying to distance themselves from others or people who are visiting someone in local hospitals.
The decrease in occupancy has forced a decrease in hotel staff. Parmley said about 75% to 80% of the staff have been furloughed at both hotels, with mostly managers left on the payroll. He said most of the managers worked their way up from lower positions, so they know the ropes of cleaning rooms, cooking and checking guests into the hotel.
In addition to fewer staff members, state and local regulations are emphasizing carry-out and delivery food services for restaurants, so the restaurants in the hotels are also taking a hit.
The Roof is closed at The Broadway, and its 11Eleven restaurant is now carry-out only. Stadium Bar & Grill at the Hampton Inn & Suites is also carry-out only.
“It’s keeping the lights on, basically,” Parmley said. “We have our managers, bare-bones staff working the kitchen and putting orders together.”
Parmley said his hotels received benefits from the Paycheck Protection Program, which will help bring staff back earlier than they might have otherwise.
Parmley also said he is hoping that universities will hold in-person classes in the fall, as Homecoming and graduation ceremonies are two of the biggest weekends for the hotels.
“I think people are going to be eager to get back out and do things and come to Columbia for all the reasons before, whether it be for business or the university,” Parmley said.
“Mizzou is the straw that stirs the cocktail of Columbia,” Parmley added. “Anything the city can do to help the university ... , anything we can do to be supportive and spread the message and all be ambassadors for the University of Missouri would be great.”
The average occupancy of Columbia hotels and motels from January to March of this year was 44.9%, compared to 52.2% last year. That mirrors the drop in occupancy experienced in March of this year versus last year.
McConachie said the April data will likely show a wide disparity from last year, when the April occupancy rate was 63.1%. This month’s data should be available late next month.
The decline in occupancy is also causing the city to lose lodging tax revenue. The city collects a 5% tax on hotel and motel bookings, and one-fifth of that money is earmarked for the airport terminal project.
The Columbia City Council unanimously approved a $14.5 million bond issue for the airport terminal at Monday’s meeting. The total cost of the project is estimated at $26.6 million, of which $10 million will come from the lodging tax.
City Counselor Nancy Thompson told the council that lagging lodging tax receipts shouldn’t be a problem because the city can use its general fund or its revolving loan fund to finance the terminal then later reimburse those funds with lodging tax money.
The city is also eligible to apply for a grant of $18.76 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the airport under the federal coronavirus relief act.
The city has already collected $2.15 million in hotel taxes and will need $7.85 million more over the life of the bond to repay it by 2035.