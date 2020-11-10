{p dir=”ltr”}JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri House members overwhelmingly supported a $1.3 billion supplemental spending proposal for COVID-19 related funding but not before some pushback about money going to school children for meals.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Our school districts have become glorified lunch rooms,” said Rep. Justin Hill, R-St. Charles. “They’re not educating children, but they certainly are going to get money to hand out free food.”
{p dir=”ltr”}The bill would give $75 million for the School Nutrition Services Program to reimburse schools for school food programs.
{p dir=”ltr”}“This is an embarrassment,” Hill continued. “This is such an embarrassment; I am ashamed to even be having a vote for $75 million in food. When we have children sitting at home and their parents are at work, the children are playing, frickin’ Minecraft or whatever at home, and they’re not getting an education.”
{p dir=”ltr”}In response, Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-St. Louis, said: “I don’t even know where to start … hungry children don’t learn. Period.”
{p dir=”ltr”}”To your point, they may not (learn) at the same level or the same magnitude (online) than in person,” Proudie said. “But what I do know is that I’d rather them be a few months behind than dead.”
{p dir=”ltr”}House members voted to pass the supplemental budget, House Bill 14, 133 to 4. The bill will now go to the Senate.
{p dir=”ltr”}Of the just four “no” votes, Rep. Mike Moon, R-Lawrence, is the only one to have spoken before the vote. Along with questioning the $75 million for student meals, he asked what activities the Department of Economic Development would create with the $23 million allotted for them.
{p dir=”ltr”}The House Budget Committee chair, Rep. Cody Smith, R-Jasper, said that funding “could be used for job training or facilitating a COVID-19 testing place or loans to small businesses, improving the infrastructure and or raising assistance to communities.”
{p dir=”ltr”}If passed in the Senate, the $1.3 billion plan will supplement the original fiscal year 2021 budget in order to allocate additional federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds and allow the state to use local and federal relief money.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Senate is scheduled to convene 10 a.m. Friday and to debate the bill next week.