Governors of a number of Midwest states have taken a more aggressive approach than Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in calling for closures in the battle against the COVID-19 virus.
Governors in several nearby states have called for the closure of schools and dining establishments. Parson has left those decisions to local governments, school districts and the establishments themselves.
As Parson defended his decisions Thursday, the Missourian examined the actions of leaders in several surrounding and nearby states to get a better idea of how Missouri compares.
“I know there have been a lot of questions about why, as governor, I haven’t taken further restrictive measures and why I haven’t mandated that all businesses shut down,” Parson said in a news conference. “Making a decision like that is much easier said than done. And to be honest about it, I don’t think it is the right thing to do at this time.”
One of his concerns, he said, is that small business owners might be unable to reopen later because of the economic hit they’d take if he mandated them to close prematurely. Parson said major differences between urban and rural areas in the state made it difficult to make statewide policy choices.
While Parson did not order schools to close, he announced that as of Thursday, all public schools in the state have voluntarily shut down for the time being. And the state has worked to obtain federal funding, small business disaster loans and taken other measures to help businesses and health care providers react, he said. .
Here’s a look at what Missouri’s neighboring states have been doing to battle the virus and its impact.
KansasAfter Kansas confirmed its first case on March 7 and the first death because of the coronavirus on March 11, Gov. Laura Kelly took several actions to prevent its spread. The day after the first death, Kelly declared a State of Emergency. A week later, she closed K-12 schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. She tasked the Kansas State Department of Education to consult with experts and come up with an education plan for the rest of the year through an executive order.
Kelly also implemented an executive order which prohibits public or private mass gatherings of 50 or more people. Other executive orders were aimed at supporting Kansas residents, like temporarily prohibiting evictions and foreclosures. Restaurants remain open, with some restrictions.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 34 confirmed cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
ArkansasArkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said his state has been preparing for COVID-19 for months.
“More than two months ago, the Arkansas Department of Health, under the leadership of Dr. Nathaniel Smith, designated more than 70 of its employees to work exclusively on COVID-19.
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed March 11, after which Hutchinson declared a state of emergency. As of Thursday, Arkansas had 62 confirmed cases of the virus.
Hutchinson, following recommendations from the state’s department of health, made a number of mandates for the state this week. He extended school closures to April 17, mandated that restaurants move to carry-out, drive-thru and delivery only and ordered state employees to work from home if possible. Hutchinson has also made unemployment benefits easier to get and dipped into state grants to help give loans to small businesses during this time.
OklahomaOn March 11, an NBA player on Utah Jazz tested positive in an Oklahoma City hospital for the coronavirus, and what seemed like an isolated incident quickly expanded. On Thursday afternoon, the state had 44 confirmed cases and one death.
The state has taken precautions including declaring a state of emergency, closing public schools until April and allowing public officials to meet remotely instead of in person. Gov. Kevin Stitt has also made clear that he is prioritizing helping stimulate the economy during this crisis. In the last week, he has announced that his office is working to roll out unemployment benefits and small business loans.
IowaIn Iowa, where there were 44 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds has followed an accelerated timeline. The Iowa Department of Public Health urged residents returning from certain areas to voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days upon returning, even before anyone in Iowa tested positive or presumptive positive.
Iowa, like many states, has emphasized distinctions between travel-related cases and community-spread cases. At least 12 of Iowa’s positive cases are people who were all on the same Egyptian cruise, and the state didn’t see evidence of community-spread COVID-19 cases until March 14. The day after, Reynolds recommended that all Iowa schools close for four weeks, which later became a mandatory closure under her public health disaster proclamation.
On March 17, Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency and closed all gyms, casinos, theaters, senior centers, bars and restaurants except for carry-out, drive-thru and delivery. Additionally, gatherings of more than ten people were canceled.
IllinoisThe state saw its first case in January, when a Chicago woman tested positive for the virus after traveling in Wuhan, China. Since January, the number of cases in the state swelled to 288 as of March 18.
After the woman’s spouse also tested positive, Illinois became the first state to conduct COVID-19 testing in the US.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has issued six COVID-19-related executive orders this month, announced a two-week statewide closure of Illinois’ K-12 schools March 13, which will last until March 30, and on the same day urged the Illinois Commerce Commission to stop utility shut-offs statewide.
On March 15, Pritzker announced that all bars and restaurants in Illinois would be closed to the public from the close of business through March 30, though the state is working to protect drive-thru, delivery and curbside pickup options.
The state has also taken actions to address employees unable to work because of the virus, and to ensure school children can still access meals though not in school.
Indiana
Since Indiana saw its first case of COVID-19 on March 6, Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a list of executive orders to combat the spread of the disease.
On March 13, when the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 12, he signed an order suspending restrictions on truck delivery drivers to increase the ability of stores to restock their shelves. An additional order March 16 provided protections against price gouging of necessary supplies, closed restaurants, bars and nightclubs, canceled or postponed elective surgeries and activated the state’s national guard.
On Thursday, Holcomb called for a moratorium on insurance policy cancellations for nonpayment, a pause on utility shutdowns and a closure of all schools through May 1. As of Thursday afternoon, the state had 56 cases.
NebraskaNebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts reminded residents Monday of CDC guidelines that limit public gatherings to 10 people or less.
Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure,which orders schools to operate without students in the building but does not apply to school staff working in buildings in several counties. It also requires restaurants and bars in several counties to close and move to takeout service, delivery or curbside service until further notice. Orders are effective until April 30.
He also signed an Executive Order that loosens the eligibility requirements for unemployment insurance and one to give flexibility for public boards to have online meetings.