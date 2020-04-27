The Central Missouri Humane Society is offering free pet food for pet owners struggling to cope with COVID-19.
Food is being made available through drive in distribution 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily, including weekends, at the society's office, 616 Big Bear Blvd.
There are no income or residential restrictions, the society said in an email. Those interested in using this service are encouraged to call the shelter — (573) 443-7387 — for more information or stop by the shelter during the hours of operation.