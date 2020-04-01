Spartan Light Metal Products has started laying off around 330 workers in Mexico, Missouri, because of the COVID-19 virus, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter to the state. Layoffs began Thursday, with an additional 72 to be laid off in Hannibal.
Randy Morts, 52, worked in production at the Mexico facility and was one of those affected. His initial reaction upon hearing the news: "Pretty mad, pretty mad about it. More upset than mad."
He said he enjoys his job and didn't expect to be laid off this soon.
"They were talking about shutting down the plant. I didn't know when it was going to be," he said, adding that initially part-time employees were involved. "I figured I was a little more secure than that. I figured they'd go by seniority. I've been there five years, I figured I had a little more pull than that."
It's the biggest mid-Missouri job loss reported to the state since the first reported case of the virus in the state early March. Many other businesses statewide have also either closed down or laid off workers because of the virus' economic impact.
The company, which supplies aluminum and magnesium products for vehicles, cited the economic downturns in the automotive industry as the main reason for reducing or suspending production and for the layoffs.
"All of our customers in the automotive sector have had to take dramatic steps in response to this situation by temporarily shutting down production for the near term," the company said in a news release Monday. "Spartan Light Metal Products will be reducing its workforce due to the abrupt, sharp decline in orders from our customers."
The layoffs are temporary, and health care coverage for affected employees will still be provided "for the near term," the company said. Spartan LMP added it hopes to return to normal as soon as possible. The company has called the move "temporary layoffs," and local officials say the plan is to rehire the workers.
"They want to continue to make product and employ people in Mexico. They will hire people back," said Russell Runge, economic development director for Mexico. "They just went through a $120 million expansion. They're not going anywhere."
In the meantime, though, the negative effects of the layoffs are being felt. Spartan LMP is one of the larger employers in the city, Runge said. Across all its locations in Missouri and Illinois, it employed at least 650 people.
"They were highly impacted by this, but I think it's going to be in the short term and we'll take care of that. Unfortunately, it does affect a lot of lives and that's not a good thing at all," Runge said.
The city is working to make sure everybody, including those laid off, is aware of what's available from the federal government standpoint, he said, adding that Spartan LMP is working with its employees to make sure they're taken care of.
According to Morts, Spartan LMP told those laid off to get their unemployment benefits and that it would call them when production starts getting back up. That's what Morts did, and along with his wife's disability benefits, that will be their entire income in the foreseeable future. His unemployment benefits will only be half of his normal income, he said.
"I had a lot of overtime so we were able to pay off some of our bills, but other than that... that's about all the money we got coming in," said Morts. "We just stretch it out and try to make it last. Not go out and eat, just get the basic essentials."
"Some of the bills we'll be able to pay, some of them we won't be able to. The electric's going to be an issue," he added.
Runge said he feels for all the workers affected.
"There's nothing we can do about it at this point unfortunately," he said. "Just ride it out, the economy will come back."