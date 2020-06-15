Hy-Vee will make a ceremonial presentation of more than $63,000 to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Hy-Vee, Inc. will present the check at the Food Bank’s facilities at 2101 Vandiver Road. The check represents funds Hy-Vee has donated to the food bank to keep its shelves stocked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Hy-Vee.
The donation is part of Hy-Vee’s companywide $1 million campaign. From March 23 to May 31, Hy-Vee customers were encouraged to make a donation at checkout or via Hy-Vee Aisles Online. Hy-Vee matched every dollar raised up to $500,000, according to the release.
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri has been able to place weekly orders through the entirety of the campaign, Christina Gayman, director of public relations, said in an email. The funds will help the food bank support its more than 140 partner agencies across 32 Missouri counties, according to the release.