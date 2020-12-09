Hy-Vee customers in Columbia can now get rapid antigen COVID-19 testing, in addition to current free PCR testing.
The store at 405 E. Nifong Blvd. is one of 47 Hy-Vee locations across the Midwest that will begin offering the antigen testing, according to a news release from the company.
The first 18 testing locations, including the one in Columbia, will begin offering testing Dec. 10 while the remaining 28 locations will begin testing over the next two weeks.
Hy-Vee pharmacies will be offering testing at outside, drive-thru locations. Patients will receive same day testing results as soon as 1-2 hours after they take the test.
Testing costs vary by location, and patients must register ahead of time to schedule a COVID-19 test, then they'll be notified of the cost.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines for rapid antigen testing. Based on those guidelines, individuals who are symptomatic or those that are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure to the virus will be eligible for rapid antigen testing, according to the Hy-Vee news release. People who are asymptomatic and have not been exposed to the virus within 14 days will not be eligible for rapid antigen testing.
The Food and Drug Administration warned that false positive results may occur with antigen tests. The CDC's interim guidance on antigen testing recommends confirmatory PCR testing after a positive antigen result.
The Hy-Vee pharmacy testing location will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children 6 years or older can have the rapid antigen test provided a parent or guardian is present.