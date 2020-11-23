Hy-Vee supermarkets will once again reserve an hour of morning shopping at locations, including its three Columbia stores, in response to the increasing COVID-19 cases, the chain announced Monday.

People considered high risk for COVID-19 can shop weekdays 7 to 8 a.m., according to a news release. The chain first began offering the reserved hour in March but halted it as the COVID-19 cases decreased. 

The hour is reserved for shoppers who are:

  • Ages 60 and older.
  • Expectant mothers.
  • Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness.

 Hy-Vee supermarkets began offering free COVID-19 tests at Columbia outlets in October. 

  Public Health and Safety reporter, fall 2020

