When Hy-Vee customers check out between Monday and April 30, they will be asked if they would like to donate a dollar or more for a local food bank.
Hy-Vee will match every dollar raised up to $500,000, according to a news release from Hy-Vee's corporate office. The money will be donated weekly, according to the release.
“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president in the release.
The company's goal is to raise $1 million to help food banks keep their shelves stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can also donate when buying online.
This is part of Hy-Vee's One Step program, which uses proceeds from certain goods to help feed the hungry, grow gardens, plant trees and build wells for people both in and outside the country, according to the company's website.
There are three Hy-Vee stores in Columbia, located on Nifong Boulevard, Conley Road and Broadway. All three will be donating their proceeds to Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.