Hy-Vee will distribute free masks to those entering its stores starting Monday, the company announced in an email. 

In an effort the grocery chain said is designed to protect its customers and employees from COVID-19, the company will hand out more than 3 million free masks across its network, the release said. 

A number of grocery chains with local operations in Columbia — including Schnucks, Walmart and Kroger — have recently began requiring masks to be worn in their facilities

Hy-Vee said its move is an effort to help support the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks in public. The company is launching a new initiative called "Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice," the email said. 

Beginning Monday, employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one, the statement said. Customers will also see signage, employee attire, and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign.

Hy-Vee employees have been wearing masks since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the email. 

