The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

According to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, people who are eligible to receive this additional COVID-19 vaccine dose are:

• Patients who are receiving treatment for cancer tumors or blood cancer.

• Patients who received an organ transplant and are taking medications that suppress the immune system.

• Patients who received a stem cell transplant within two years and are taking medications that suppress the immune system.

• Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.

• Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

• Patients who are receiving treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune system.

Gov. Mike Parson’s administration also announced Tuesday that Missourians with compromised immune systems statewide are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The latest update affects those who received the Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. It does not apply to those who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Boone County, those who are eligible can go to a local vaccinator to get the third dose, and a list of these places can be found at www.como.gov/covidvaccine.

The Heath Department requires qualifying people to sign a statement attesting to the fact that they qualify for a third dose. Those receiving their third shot need to bring their vaccination cards and get the shot from the same brand as their initial doses.

A third COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved for the general public. According to the news release, if it is approved for the general public to receive a third shot, the Health Department will make that information available.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • (She/her) Anna is a general assignment reporter of Summer 2021. She can be reached at aewytn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, fall 2020. I am a graduate student studying magazine editing. Reach me at hgallant@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @GallantHannah.

Recommended for you