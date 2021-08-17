The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
According to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, people who are eligible to receive this additional COVID-19 vaccine dose are:
• Patients who are receiving treatment for cancer tumors or blood cancer.
• Patients who received an organ transplant and are taking medications that suppress the immune system.
• Patients who received a stem cell transplant within two years and are taking medications that suppress the immune system.
• Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.
• Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Patients who are receiving treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune system.
Gov. Mike Parson’s administration also announced Tuesday that Missourians with compromised immune systems statewide are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
The latest update affects those who received the Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. It does not apply to those who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Boone County, those who are eligible can go to a local vaccinator to get the third dose, and a list of these places can be found at www.como.gov/covidvaccine.
The Heath Department requires qualifying people to sign a statement attesting to the fact that they qualify for a third dose. Those receiving their third shot need to bring their vaccination cards and get the shot from the same brand as their initial doses.
A third COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved for the general public. According to the news release, if it is approved for the general public to receive a third shot, the Health Department will make that information available.