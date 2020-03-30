A resolution allowing students to convert grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory was the result of “spirited exchanges about the pluses and minuses,” Clark Peters, chair of the MU Faculty Council, said Monday.
The resolution passed by the council Thursday gives all MU undergraduate and graduate students the option to convert their A to F grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory for all spring semester 2020 courses. The only exception will be courses that ended before March 16, the first week of online classes in response to COVID-19.
Peters said the council looked at the actions of peer universities, many of which are amending grading systems this semester.
Peters called the overall decision-making process “inclusive” and said it allowed concerns about how the grade option would affect specific departments to be addressed before council members met online. The resolution passed unanimously.
“I’m glad to say people were on board,” Peters said.
For students with questions about their specific program, Peters urged students to talk to their academic advisers.
The proposal came from a team of undergraduate deans, department chairs, representatives of the graduate faculty and council members, MU spokesman Christian Basi said last week.
The goal was to create flexibility for students, but Peters also wants to make sure faculty members help students avoid “unintended consequences.”
For example, Peters said, if a student needs to get a B or higher to take the next class or apply for a program, the S/U grade option could possibly prohibit that. He said faculty members should make sure departmental policies are clear.
Students may select the S/U option between 8 a.m. May 18 and 5 p.m. June 5, after grades are posted. If a student selects the S/U option for a course, the instructor’s letter grade will be converted to satisfactory or unsatisfactory. Students will be able to select the change for one or more courses.
In an email sent to students explaining the new grading option, MU announced the extension of the course withdrawal refund date. Students will be able to withdraw from a course before 5 p.m. April 10 and receive a 25% refund. The original date had been March 16.
Here are a few common questions:
What grades would be considered satisfactory or unsatisfactory?
Any grade C-minus or higher would be considered satisfactory, and any grade D-plus or lower would be considered unsatisfactory.
How does the S/U grade option impact grade-point average?
The new grade option would not impact a student’s semester or cumulative GPA.
Does a student receive course credit under the S/U grade option?
An “S,” or satisfactory grade, earns credit, while a “U,” or unsatisfactory grade, does not.
Would an instructor know which grade option a student has chosen?
No. At the time of posting grades on MyZou, the instructor will not know whether students have chosen the S/U option.