Free income tax help is available again at the Columbia Public Library.

The service is just in time for those trying to meet the extended deadline for income tax returns of July 15.

According to a news release from the library, precautions are taken to keep both preparers and clients safe.

Masks and reservations are required. Clients who need assistance need to call the library at 573-443-3161 to get on a list.

A tax help representative will call back to set up an appointment. Free masks are provided at the library lobby, the release said.

The free income tax services is through IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. It had been stopped when the library closed in March in response to COVID-19.

