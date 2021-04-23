The vaccination outreach clinic scheduled for Indian Hills Park on Saturday has been moved to Columbia Fire Station 5.
Columbia Fire Station 5 is located at 1400 Ballenger Lane. The event will administer the Moderna vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Saturday.
The vaccine is free and no health insurance is required.
Appointments are still available and can be made on the city's website. Walk-ins are also encouraged. Anyone who has already registered should show up at their designated time.
The event was moved because of weather concerns. The National Weather Service predicted a high chance of rain Saturday morning.