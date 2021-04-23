The vaccination outreach clinic scheduled for Indian Hills Park on Saturday has been moved to Columbia Fire Station 5. 

Columbia Fire Station 5 is located at 1400 Ballenger Lane. The event will administer the Moderna vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Saturday.

The vaccine is free and no health insurance is required. 

Appointments are still available and can be made on the city's website. Walk-ins are also encouraged. Anyone who has already registered should show up at their designated time. 

The event was moved because of weather concerns. The National Weather Service predicted a high chance of rain Saturday morning. 

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, spring 2021. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at cdmym2@mail.missouri.edu, or at 720-891-3290.

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you