While influenza cases in Boone County have plummeted since a December spike, physicians are still cautious of a potential second wave.
The City of Columbia's online tracking showed 450 known influenza cases between Dec. 4 and 10 but only 24 last week. The records of positive tests do not fully capture the total number of influenza cases, said Laura Morris, an MU Health Care family physician.
MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said the dip in flu cases is "encouraging."
Morris, however, cautioned that influenza cases often peak "sometime in January through March."
"The whole curve seems like it shifted earlier this year, but this doesn't mean there won't be a second bump," she said.
Though monitoring influenza has been standard practice, its similar symptoms to COVID-19 makes it difficult to identify sickness without testing, Morris said.
COVID-19 cases increased around the holidays, said Ryan Sheehan, a public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, but the numbers did not surge to the same degree they did in early 2022.
"Still, the best way to protect yourself from infection and consequences of influenza and COVID is to be vaccinated," Morris said.
Sheehan said being fully vaccinated requires four COVID-19 vaccines, including two boosters — and he also recommends the influenza vaccine.