It was another day in the Boone County courthouse in October, and there was an overwhelming sense of parallel worlds.
13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs was on the bench, shuffling papers, while occasional disembodied sounds — static, voices — came through the courtroom’s speakers. He gazed into his computer screen at a virtual gathering of the people who usually come to court — lawyers, defendants in the Boone County Jail, advocates and others.
Only the state prosecutor, bailiffs and a couple of observers joined him in the courtroom.
The courts have been operating since August according to phases laid out by the State Supreme Court, which provides guidance about the level of in-person operations.
In phase one — in effect since Oct. 25 — only 10 people are allowed in a courtroom at once. The phases take into account risk of exposure to COVID-19. So far, there have been three occasions of positive cases among court staff, which have prompted a return to online operations. In-person proceedings gradually resume over the next two weeks.
But all of the phases present a number of logistical challenges for everyone involved.
The main impact of all of this? Everything takes time — more time than the slow-rolling wheels of justice have ever required. As slow as it once was with everyone crowded together, speaking face-to-face and breathing in the same room, the past was relatively efficient compared to the pandemic present.
Jury trials are stretched out as adjustments are made to accommodate the presence of all the people required.
Defendants in custody are spending more time in jail waiting for court dates. How much more time isn’t clear.
And public defenders are finding that providing jailed people with representation is harder than ever.
Public defenders in Boone County have been strained for years by overwhelming caseloads. Now, the restricted ability to meet with clients on top of other factors limiting attorneys means the journey to justice — or even just an ending — takes longer than ever.
“There’s just so much wasted time,” said Jeremy Pilkington, assistant public defender in Boone County, “in trying to communicate with (people in jail) in a way that is absolutely critical to not only successful outcomes in their case, but also to their basic dignity.”
Visiting jail, socially distant
Among the most acutely affected are those in custody, people who have been arrested and either have not had bail set or cannot pay bail. They may wait in jail for months.
The Boone County Jail has not had any known cases of COVID-19 among people in custody, said Brian Leer, public information officer for the sheriff’s office. Strict measures are in place regarding who can enter and how people can move about.
But people in jail have not been able to visit with their families since March, and there are severe restrictions on meetings with their legal counsel.
Confidential meetings are a critical foundation to building trust between a lawyer and client, Pilkington said.
Back in March, when everything shut down, getting in touch with people in jail was extremely difficult, Pilkington said. Public defenders relied on a single unrecorded phone line to the jail, but then, the Public Defenders Office shut down for several weeks like many others.
“There was an enormous disruption to our communication with clients,” Pilkington said.
As some in-person operations resumed later in the summer, public defenders had a few more options for getting in touch with the people they were representing, Pilkington said. For one, lawyers could visit jail inmates again.
Instead of meeting face-to-face in one of three rooms set aside for confidential counsel, lawyers now use the general visitation room. Lawyers and their clients sit on either side of plexiglass and speak to one another through a phone.
“It’s kind of what you picture in the movies,” Leer said.
Pilkington said he was uneasy with this mode of communication. For one, the phones are “dodgy” and don’t pick up sound well. And phones could be recorded. Although Leer said the phone lines in the visitation room are not recorded during any visits, Pilkington said the doubt that his clients may still feel represents a significant barrier in communication.
In the Zoom courtroom
Because of the single phone line and limited visit options, Pilkington said a bottleneck has developed for lawyers trying to meet with clients. Only one person can use any of the given rooms at a time to maintain the confidentiality of meetings.
The slowdown has spilled over into trial proceedings. Building a case and obtaining necessary documents or records has been delayed by widespread remote work, Pilkington said. Attorneys might prefer to wait for the return to in-person proceedings for key moments in court, for example, to preserve a defendant’s right to confrontation or a lawyer’s cross-examination of a witness.
However, with no end in sight for the pandemic, delays like these are a tough call. At some point, the hearing must go on.
At that point, defendants are taken to a room dedicated for court proceedings and equipped with a camera. Court Services coordinates courtroom meeting times and sends Zoom links, and the jail cycles defendants through the room and in front of the camera.
The camera is situated at a high angle — a perspective that, intentionally or not, mimics the point of view of a judge peering down from the bench. Defendants stand in the center of the room in the jail, listen to proceedings and speak — frequently distorted by echoes or static. They watch from across Columbia as their fate is decided in the courthouse downtown.
On the far side of the room, visible in the frame, other defendants wait their turn to go before the judge.
Jail director Keith Hoskins loves this set-up, Leer said. Before the pandemic, several detention officers would get detainees dressed for court and secured in restraints. They would take them to the jail’s vehicles to be transported to court.
Now, it’s a matter of walking people in custody a few hundred feet to the room set aside for online court, without detention officers or defendants ever having to leave the boundaries of the jail.
Taking a case to trial
One of the most difficult pieces of the process is a jury trial, said Boone County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Crane, presiding judge.
“By its very nature, you’ve got people together,” Crane said.
The challenges cannot be overstated. A judge in Cole County declared a mistrial on a case in October due to a lack of jurors, which he attributed in large part to concerns about COVID-19.
In Boone, the ceremonial courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse is the largest space available in the building, but social distancing requirements have reduced the room’s capacity so much that aspects of jury trials that previously took a single morning can now take days.
“You can only get a certain number of people in for selecting a jury,” Crane said.
Jurors are selected for criminal trials based on a number of factors. To arrive at a total of 12 people who are eligible and available on the trial dates, lawyers select from a large group.
“You could have 70 people in there from your jury pool, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder before the plague,” Crane said. The selection process could be over in a morning.
Now, with a cap on the number of people allowed in the courtroom, the courts set aside a full day for the process, as they cycle through smaller groups of potential jurors.
The Boone County courts have tried four criminal cases with juries since the beginning of the pandemic. The first three didn’t take more than a day, Crane said. More complex cases, though, may require several days or even weeks. That increases contact and the potential for more scheduling conflicts among jurors.
To minimize contact, the jury is socially distanced, and they wear masks. They also come directly into the courtroom, instead of spending time in jury chambers, Crane said.
Other aspects of a trial are difficult under social distancing rules, Crane said. Previously, lawyers approached the bench to speak privately with the judge, out of hearing of the jurors and others. Or, evidence could be presented to the judge before it was entered into the record and shown to the jury.
Reconfiguring these interactions in a socially distanced courtroom with a limited capacity is a challenge. To alleviate some of the pressures, Crane said in a follow-up email that the court looked into Regal and Rock Bridge High School theaters as larger spaces in which to possibly hold trials. Now, they are considering a space at the Boone County Fairgrounds.
The court has prioritized trying criminal cases — “when somebody is deprived of their liberty and at the jail,” Crane said.
Civil cases, meanwhile, are facing greater delays.
“(Plaintiffs) go, ‘When can we get this tried in a civil matter?’” Crane said. “And I’ll go, ‘Well, when’s there gonna be a vaccine?’”
The court is holding civil hearings but has not yet had a civil trial.
In the meantime, Crane said the court is moving cases with “all deliberate speed,” while being mindful of health risks posed by the pandemic.
He emphasized the importance of maintaining transparent court proceedings, even at a time when few people can actually be physically present in the room.
“I’ve got to keep the courtroom open,” he said, “or else you kind of go to a Third Reich thing” with secret trials.
Internet streams and access to links are essential in this effort and are the means by which victims and their advocates, the press and the general public find out what’s going on with court proceedings.
The court is also working to increase its internet bandwidth to accommodate streaming as a more long-term solution, said Mary Epping, court administrator.
“We have to switch from a ‘this is temporary’ mentality, into a ‘this will go into next year’ mentality,” Epping said.
When appearing in person is possible, Crane said he tries to be at the courthouse and conduct proceedings from the bench.
“It’s weird sending someone to prison on the computer,” Crane said. “It just doesn’t feel right to me.”
The delays of trials and hearings are an untenable situation for people in jail, already under stress and facing an uncertain future, Pilkington said. He’s not optimistic the situation will improve anytime soon.
“Short of life going back to normal, which presumes a vaccine,” he said, “it’s hard to see anything changing.”
Amid the challenges, “you do what you believe is the right thing to keep people safe,” Epping said.