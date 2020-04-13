The owners of eligible small businesses are encouraged to apply for small loans through the city to keep their enterprises afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s Housing Programs Division has reallocated some of the federal money it receives to make a total of $90,000 worth of small loans available through the Microenterprise Recovery Loan Program. Those interested can apply beginning Wednesday and until the loan fund is exhausted, according to a Monday news release.
The loans are available only to businesses with five or fewer employees. To qualify, they also must:
- Operate in the city, and document that they had a business license prior to Jan. 1.
- Demonstrate that the business is owned by a low- to moderate-income household or that at least 51% of its employees are considered low- to moderate-income under the criteria established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
- Demonstrate successful operations for at least 12 months.
- Provide proof of current liability insurance.
- Show that they the business has applied for Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance.
- Provide previous three months’ commercial bank statements.
Any loans awarded must be used within 30 days for rent, payroll, inventory, operating expenses and working capital.
For more information or to apply online, visit CoMo.gov and search for “microenterprise.”