Isolation with family brings challenges, opportunity for healing

My bedroom in Columbia

My bedroom in Columbia. Over the past three years, I’ve slowly been adding to the wall of photos above my bed, trying to make it feel like a place I can call my own. The pictures are a heterogenous mix of my photography, photo spreads from the Missourian and pages ripped out of photography magazines. The other three walls of my bedroom are mostly empty. I haven’t been able to fill the room completely and probably will never get the chance to. Six weeks ago, I returned to my parents' home in St. Louis, leaving everything behind except a bag of clothes, my laptop and my camera. This is one of the last images I made in Columbia before leaving.

I remember calling my mom, Erin, five or six times within the span of an hour, trying to figure out what to do. I told her that my friends’ schools were closing and that all of them were moving home.

The next day, I told her my school was shutting down and that classes were going to be held online. She told me to come home. So my sister — Cassidy — and I packed up, left Columbia and returned to our parents’ house in St. Louis.

That was over six weeks ago. I’ve moved into a spare bedroom and sleep on a yellowed twin mattress. The room has little furniture and no personal effects.

Self portrait

While my mom and I were weeding the front yard, I took this self portrait in the window of her car, trying to frame the entire house within the confines of the reflection. Most of my free time now is spent working on projects around the house or photographing my family, our home and the space around it, since only one of my four classes is meeting anymore. This extra free time has given me the opportunity to think about my photographic vision, and I think this portrait is representative of how I view the world right now: distorted, dark and hazy. But at least I’m home.

I didn’t expect to stay more than two weeks, so when I left Columbia, I brought with me only a small bag of clothes, my laptop and my camera. I left without saying a proper goodbye to my girlfriend, who lives in the apartment a floor above mine.

She also moved back to St. Louis. Her parents’ house is a five-minute drive away from where my parents live, but I haven’t seen her except through a window screen when I dropped a bag of oil paints on her front porch.

After MU suspended in-person courses, three of my four classes stopped meeting. So aside from logging onto a conference call twice a week, much of my time is spent just thinking.

I try to stay caught up on readings and assignments, but time is so skewed by this pandemic that nothing means anything in my head anymore. We’re all just sitting around our computers anyway, so what’s the harm in sending my French essay on Sartre’s "Huis Clos" a day or two after it’s due?

The structure of the play so closely mirrors my experience at home that it's hard to get through more than a paragraph before I start to feel emotionally whipped and downtrodden: people trapped in a confined space together for an indeterminable amount of time, with personalities specifically chosen to get on each other’s nerves. Hmm.

My sister in a window

I was out photographing the soft orange light that was filtering through the pine tree in my neighbor’s backyard — where crows nest and caw throughout the day and evening — when I turned toward my house and noticed my sister, Cassidy, taking advantage of the same light to take selfies. Before she noticed me, I was able to snap a couple of frames of her through the window, which is something I’ve seen a lot of photographers doing lately. After I pressed the shutter three or four times, she saw me and turned her iPhone camera toward me as well.

This pandemic and isolation make it hard to focus on things I’ve long stopped caring about. Mentally, I checked out of school at the end of last semester, when I finished taking my capstone class.

Even then, I waited until the night before our final assignment was due to sneak into the photo studio at midnight and take still-life photographs until 6 a.m.

From the get-go, my participation in coursework for the spring semester has felt unnecessary. I’ve felt like I was just filling hours to get to graduation and to complete my French minor. In a lot of ways, I have been ready to move on to the next stage in my life.

Isolation has given me the chance to reflect on what I want that to be. The pandemic, though, has made it difficult to even fathom what the future might hold for the world.

Sometimes I think about how my experiences before leaving home for college four years ago might have affected the level at which I attend to things now.

Cassidy teaches her cat, Moon, how to use the cat door while our dog Laiza looks on

My sister, Cassidy, left, teaches her cat, Moon, how to use the cat door by baiting him with treats on the other side while our dog, Laiza, watches and my mom tries to enjoy a cup of coffee. Both pets are registered as emotional support animals and seem to have an intrinsic sense of when someone’s mood is off. Our house is filled with diagnoses of bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. Whenever something is wrong, one of the two animals will curl up with us.

In September 2015, my first semester as a high school senior, my mom attempted suicide by overdosing on anti-psychotics and mood stabilizers. It wasn’t the first time this had happened, but it was the first time I had been present.

I was getting ready for school — anxiously checking my soccer bag to make sure I had the right combination of practice uniforms for varsity soccer practice later that day because I couldn’t stand the derision I would receive from the starters and captains if I showed up with navy blue shorts instead of white ones — and I walked into my parents' bedroom to rifle through the basket of clean laundry in front of the ironing board to find a pair of socks.

My mom was on her bed, foaming at the mouth, and there was a notebook open on the ironing board with suicide notes written to each of her three children and my dad, Paul.

I shouldn’t have read the note that was laid flat and addressed to me. My dad came in and asked me to carry my mom to the car so he could take her to the hospital on the way to work. He was much too calm. Maybe he was in shock, just like I was.

Spilled coffee on the floor

Every morning, I get up around 9 a.m. to drink the dredges of my parents' pot of Starbucks coffee, after which I brew a pot of Folgers in an attempt to ration the better-tasting beans. After I pour myself a cup, my sister follows, filling a plastic cup with coffee and placing it in the freezer so she can enjoy it cold later in the day. Our freezer’s shelves are broken, though, and anything placed on them is bound to fall the next time someone opens it. That's exactly what happened when my dad went to grab ice cubes.

It’s hard to pull specific details from my head at this point. We put my mom’s limp body into the front seat of his Camry and buckled her in. He pulled out of the driveway, and I shortly followed, driving five minutes to my private Catholic boys school.

I spent the rest of the day trying to pretend I hadn’t just witnessed the most visceral and horrifying thing of my 17 years on Earth at that point.

My senior year of high school was predictive of the path I would follow four years later. I skipped a lot of classes, sometimes claiming my stomach hurt so I could go to school two hours late because I couldn’t get out of bed.

I had eye doctor appointments once a week, but they were fake and acted as an excuse for my mom and I to go get lunch together. She doesn’t remember much of it.

My mom, Erin, lies outstretched on our deck

My mom, Erin, lies outstretched on our deck. She spent the morning throwing up from anxiety and was trying to spend time outside sketching to relieve it and to increase her serotonin by soaking in the sun’s rays. My mom is bipolar, so our time together is often cyclical, a mixture of manic highs and depressive lows, or both. For much of my life, my mom has been trying to hide her illness and all its manifestations, but she says it isn't worth trying to hide who she really is any more, especially with four of us living together in close proximity.

After her suicide attempt, my mom went through electroconvulsive therapy to manage her rapidly cycling bipolar brain, and it corroded almost a year’s worth of later memories.

She doesn’t remember my Senior Night soccer game, even though I scored a cracking volley with my weak foot and there are pictures of her, my dad and I holding flowers on the soccer field.

She vaguely remembers that three months later I crashed my car while driving to work. Someone pulled a U-turn in front of me, and I couldn’t stop in time. She and my dad grounded me for the next two months, which included my birthday, save for one night a week during the second month. I had to choose whether to spend that time with my friends or with the girl I had started dating a week before the accident.

There’s no blame, though. It was just hard and took a long time to understand.

The setting sun slips a shaft of light onto the dogwood tree in my neighbor’s front yard

The setting sun casts a shaft of light onto the redbud tree in my neighbor’s front yard. I remember when they planted it. Every year it grows and blooms more beautifully. My neighborhood has been graced with an abundance of redbuds and dogwoods, whose magenta and white petals scatter into the cracks of sidewalks.

A lot of the things in my life seemed insignificant after this experience adjacent to death. I stopped caring about courses like calculus and chemistry. I didn’t do my Spanish readings, even though they weren’t that hard.

I committed to college without talking to my parents, partially because they were out of the country and it would’ve been too much of a hassle to get in touch with them, and partially because it didn’t really matter to me.

I shaved off most of the hair on my head, even though I had been growing it out for months. I just tried to make it through to the end because having faced the most certain of all things — death — everything else felt so small and utterly unimportant.

I just went through the motions, and I guess I’ve been doing the same thing recently as well.

Four years later, the collective upheaval of the world and my return home have brought all of these sorts of things back to me, pushed them right up against the bridge of my nose so that they’re the only thing I can see. I can no longer run from these problems.

My mom closes the blinds while wearing a leather rugby cap

My mom closes the blinds while wearing the leather rugby cap we found while cleaning the basement. Each morning, she opens the blinds as wide as they can go to bring the maximum amount of natural light into the house. She shuts them each night to maintain the house’s temperature. The rugby hat is a relic of a bygone era, when my older brother, Mark, used to play scrum half for our high school team and constantly got in trouble for not wearing it during matches. The caps are supposed to reduce the possibility of concussions and other head injuries. On his 13th birthday, he fractured his skull after crashing into a tree while biking with my sister and me in the neighborhood. He spent almost two weeks in ICU as they tried to remove blood from his brain. None of us wore helmets back then, but my parents have since been adamant that we wear proper headgear. Now, Mark has six metal plates in his head to hold his skull together. And we have an old rugby cap.

At dinner the other day, my dad said we should pretend like my sister and I are back in high school. I think he intended to instill a sense of normalcy in our now chaotic lives. But converting ourselves to that mindset would negate the four years of growth and experience the four of us have gone through.

Before, my dad would make fun of me for wearing tapered jeans and black nail polish or for wanting to pierce my ears. He would say I was wearing women’s clothes or that I was too feminine.

Our relationship was built on some masculine association with sports. I began playing soccer competitively when I was 6, but I never had the same drive for competition that he did. Soccer was just fun. I enjoyed the creativity of ball movement and intricate passing.

It’s not so much about scoring goals but about the buildup and fluidity that comes before. I never cared as much as my dad about winning.

I remember being reduced to tears while driving home after a loss because I wasn’t running hard enough or sweating enough for his liking, when in reality I was just asthmatic and had a mop of long hair that soaked up much of my sweat.

For years, my parents channeled money into me playing soccer. My dad hoped I would follow in his footsteps and play in college.

In many ways, I did mirror his experience with the sport. When I first chose a number for the back of my jersey, I asked for the same one he wore for his college team. Until I was a sophomore in high school, I played the same position he played.

But I simply wasn’t good enough to get a Division 1 scholarship like he did. That was no surprise to me, but I think it crushed him.

We celebrated my dad’s 44th birthday

We celebrated my father Paul's 44th birthday with a hastily made chocolate cake and a Zoom call with some of his college soccer friends and my older brother, who lives in Houston. My mom and sister brought the cake to my dad, who was sitting in front of a laptop that was projecting the video call. We all sang a disjointed “Happy Birthday.”

He had been trying to continue his soccer life vicariously through mine, especially after he tore his ACL over 10 years ago — on the same field where I later scored that cracking volley. But my soccer career ended in high school, just as everyone said it would.

When I’ve visited home in the past, I’ve played with him and his friends, but only on the condition that I remove my earrings and nail polish. He didn’t want his buddies to think he has a gay son.

To go back to this would be to go back to a time before my family started to recognize and address our dysfunctions.

Since then, my mom has found the best combination of drugs for her treatment-resistant bipolar disorder — dropping addictive benzodiazepines in favor of ketamine treatments and readjusting doses of mood stabilizers and antipsychotics.

She quit drinking, went through music therapy and figured out how to use art as a means of expressing herself and working through things.

Since then, my sister has removed herself from the toxic relationships and dynamics of that era and established a healthy support system where she feels safe and heard. She adopted and registered a cat as an emotional support animal. He looks and acts like a classic witch’s cat — all black with a snarky demeanor.

Cassidy is still working out how to feel a new sense of normal. My dad has admitted he has alcoholic tendencies, improved his understanding of mental health, been promoted and told me he wants to improve our relationship now that I’m an adult.

A bird perches on a wire

A bird perches on a wire while Venus rises in the sky behind it. My mom always jokes that as she grows older, she’s becoming a crazy bird lady, but really she’s just slowed her life down to a point that she’s begun to appreciate the ecosystem of our backyard. There’s a pair of robins that have started a family on our porch, a tree full of crows, a red-tailed hawk and an owl that share territory. Our shepherding dog, Laiza, chases all of the squirrels and rabbits from the yard. I thought of my mom when I made this picture, knowing she would love the combination of earthly and celestial.

I think about how all of these changes are trying to exist in the same space at the same time. All our personalities and personal histories clash all the time.

It can be hard, especially dealing with trauma, dysfunction and mental illness. I know my parents were getting used to having kids out of the house, just like my sister and I were getting used to living on our own.

Now we’re all together under one roof again in new and weird set of circumstances. With regard to COVID-19, my family has been cautious. No one leaves the house except to walk the dog or take a stroll at night. The occasional solo drive to clear your head is permitted.

We’ve gone to the store twice in just under six weeks. Gotten curbside pickup only once. I appreciate all of these things. I feel like we are doing our part to flatten the curve. Still, there remain a lot of difficult things to deal with in the house. People respond so differently to the same trigger.

When my parents got back from their most recent grocery trip, I saw my dad go upstairs to his office first to hide a few bags of food. Stuff like chips, peanut butter and bread sometimes appear in the pantry when supplies get low.

Sometimes he walks through the house, tossing a few peanut butter cups at us like treats. It’s not really anything to be upset about, but it’s strange.

Alcohol is an even weirder thing in my house. My mom prefers it out of sight. She says it's been a long time since she wanted a drink as badly as she does right now. That’s fair; there’s a fridge in the basement.

My dad makes me ask permission to grab a beer or a glass of wine, except on Fridays, when he offers to make mixed drinks. It’s odd to be 22 and have to ask if having a drink is OK.

Being in such close proximity after moving away also makes you aware of the ways you’re the same as your family members. Sometimes it’s funny, like when my mom, sister and I feel compelled to sing the exact same lines from a musical at the same time, with no prompting. Other times, it’s scary.

I lash out and react just like my dad, often with cruel words that are much harsher than I intend. I find myself crawling back with an apology, words rephrased, and explaining that I don’t usually think before I speak.

My sister extinguishes a cigarette on the curb

My sister, Cassidy, extinguishes an American Spirit cigarette on the curb of the parking lot of the public park by our house. I had been taking portraits of her smoking while we walked through the neighborhood and was drawn to the combination of the glowing cherry of ash and tobacco, along with the awkward position of her hand. I realized the city had installed surveillance cameras in the park, and we were standing directly underneath one of them after hours. We scurried away, as residents across the street are known to call the police on people loitering in the park at night.

I don’t know when this quarantine will end.

St. Louis County recently extended its stay-at-home order until May 15, but I worry that will keep being pushed back. So I’m here for the time being, and there’s no reprieve from the funky dynamics in this house.

Everyone is always acutely aware of what everyone else is doing. You can tell by the familiar squeaking of floorboards where someone is. The walls echo voices throughout the house. We’re all aware of each others’ dispositions, too, but it’s hard to predict our random mood fluctuations, including mine.

We're taking things day to day — some better than others — and we're trudging toward a common understanding of where we’re at.

This isolation offers a time for healing.

Without courses in the middle of the day, I’m able to figure all these sorts of things out. I often spend my days writing in the sun or wandering the neighborhood with my camera. The process of capturing all of that in a photograph or putting it on paper has helped me find a bit of solace and hope.

They’re the only things that can help me make sense of everything. Finding some means of expression has helped me learn a lot about myself, the people in my life and the world around me.

I’ve started to recognize patterns, like when the birds chirp throughout the day, when the bats come out, and how flowers bloom and drop their petals. I’m trying to understand the people I’m quarantined with.

I'm trying to see, hear and understand everything.

My sister walks ahead of me

Cassidy walks ahead of me during one of our nightly walks. When we first returned to St. Louis, we used these hour-long walks to be by ourselves. We vent our frustrations, philosophize or walk in silence as we try to figure out how to adjust to all of the new, complex and dysfunctional changes going on in the world and in our lives.
