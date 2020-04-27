Isolation with family brings challenges, opportunity for healing

I remember calling my mom, Erin, five or six times within the span of an hour, trying to figure out what to do. I told her that my friends’ schools were closing and that all of them were moving home.
The next day, I told her my school was shutting down and that classes were going to be held online. She told me to come home. So my sister — Cassidy — and I packed up, left Columbia and returned to our parents’ house in St. Louis.
That was over six weeks ago. I’ve moved into a spare bedroom and sleep on a yellowed twin mattress. The room has little furniture and no personal effects.
I didn’t expect to stay more than two weeks, so when I left Columbia, I brought with me only a small bag of clothes, my laptop and my camera. I left without saying a proper goodbye to my girlfriend, who lives in the apartment a floor above mine.
She also moved back to St. Louis. Her parents’ house is a five-minute drive away from where my parents live, but I haven’t seen her except through a window screen when I dropped a bag of oil paints on her front porch.
After MU suspended in-person courses, three of my four classes stopped meeting. So aside from logging onto a conference call twice a week, much of my time is spent just thinking.
I try to stay caught up on readings and assignments, but time is so skewed by this pandemic that nothing means anything in my head anymore. We’re all just sitting around our computers anyway, so what’s the harm in sending my French essay on Sartre’s "Huis Clos" a day or two after it’s due?
The structure of the play so closely mirrors my experience at home that it's hard to get through more than a paragraph before I start to feel emotionally whipped and downtrodden: people trapped in a confined space together for an indeterminable amount of time, with personalities specifically chosen to get on each other’s nerves. Hmm.
This pandemic and isolation make it hard to focus on things I’ve long stopped caring about. Mentally, I checked out of school at the end of last semester, when I finished taking my capstone class.
Even then, I waited until the night before our final assignment was due to sneak into the photo studio at midnight and take still-life photographs until 6 a.m.
From the get-go, my participation in coursework for the spring semester has felt unnecessary. I’ve felt like I was just filling hours to get to graduation and to complete my French minor. In a lot of ways, I have been ready to move on to the next stage in my life.
Isolation has given me the chance to reflect on what I want that to be. The pandemic, though, has made it difficult to even fathom what the future might hold for the world.
Sometimes I think about how my experiences before leaving home for college four years ago might have affected the level at which I attend to things now.
In September 2015, my first semester as a high school senior, my mom attempted suicide by overdosing on anti-psychotics and mood stabilizers. It wasn’t the first time this had happened, but it was the first time I had been present.
I was getting ready for school — anxiously checking my soccer bag to make sure I had the right combination of practice uniforms for varsity soccer practice later that day because I couldn’t stand the derision I would receive from the starters and captains if I showed up with navy blue shorts instead of white ones — and I walked into my parents' bedroom to rifle through the basket of clean laundry in front of the ironing board to find a pair of socks.
My mom was on her bed, foaming at the mouth, and there was a notebook open on the ironing board with suicide notes written to each of her three children and my dad, Paul.
I shouldn’t have read the note that was laid flat and addressed to me. My dad came in and asked me to carry my mom to the car so he could take her to the hospital on the way to work. He was much too calm. Maybe he was in shock, just like I was.
It’s hard to pull specific details from my head at this point. We put my mom’s limp body into the front seat of his Camry and buckled her in. He pulled out of the driveway, and I shortly followed, driving five minutes to my private Catholic boys school.
I spent the rest of the day trying to pretend I hadn’t just witnessed the most visceral and horrifying thing of my 17 years on Earth at that point.
My senior year of high school was predictive of the path I would follow four years later. I skipped a lot of classes, sometimes claiming my stomach hurt so I could go to school two hours late because I couldn’t get out of bed.
I had eye doctor appointments once a week, but they were fake and acted as an excuse for my mom and I to go get lunch together. She doesn’t remember much of it.
After her suicide attempt, my mom went through electroconvulsive therapy to manage her rapidly cycling bipolar brain, and it corroded almost a year’s worth of later memories.
She doesn’t remember my Senior Night soccer game, even though I scored a cracking volley with my weak foot and there are pictures of her, my dad and I holding flowers on the soccer field.
She vaguely remembers that three months later I crashed my car while driving to work. Someone pulled a U-turn in front of me, and I couldn’t stop in time. She and my dad grounded me for the next two months, which included my birthday, save for one night a week during the second month. I had to choose whether to spend that time with my friends or with the girl I had started dating a week before the accident.
There’s no blame, though. It was just hard and took a long time to understand.
A lot of the things in my life seemed insignificant after this experience adjacent to death. I stopped caring about courses like calculus and chemistry. I didn’t do my Spanish readings, even though they weren’t that hard.
I committed to college without talking to my parents, partially because they were out of the country and it would’ve been too much of a hassle to get in touch with them, and partially because it didn’t really matter to me.
I shaved off most of the hair on my head, even though I had been growing it out for months. I just tried to make it through to the end because having faced the most certain of all things — death — everything else felt so small and utterly unimportant.
I just went through the motions, and I guess I’ve been doing the same thing recently as well.
Four years later, the collective upheaval of the world and my return home have brought all of these sorts of things back to me, pushed them right up against the bridge of my nose so that they’re the only thing I can see. I can no longer run from these problems.
At dinner the other day, my dad said we should pretend like my sister and I are back in high school. I think he intended to instill a sense of normalcy in our now chaotic lives. But converting ourselves to that mindset would negate the four years of growth and experience the four of us have gone through.
Before, my dad would make fun of me for wearing tapered jeans and black nail polish or for wanting to pierce my ears. He would say I was wearing women’s clothes or that I was too feminine.
Our relationship was built on some masculine association with sports. I began playing soccer competitively when I was 6, but I never had the same drive for competition that he did. Soccer was just fun. I enjoyed the creativity of ball movement and intricate passing.
It’s not so much about scoring goals but about the buildup and fluidity that comes before. I never cared as much as my dad about winning.
I remember being reduced to tears while driving home after a loss because I wasn’t running hard enough or sweating enough for his liking, when in reality I was just asthmatic and had a mop of long hair that soaked up much of my sweat.
For years, my parents channeled money into me playing soccer. My dad hoped I would follow in his footsteps and play in college.
In many ways, I did mirror his experience with the sport. When I first chose a number for the back of my jersey, I asked for the same one he wore for his college team. Until I was a sophomore in high school, I played the same position he played.
But I simply wasn’t good enough to get a Division 1 scholarship like he did. That was no surprise to me, but I think it crushed him.
He had been trying to continue his soccer life vicariously through mine, especially after he tore his ACL over 10 years ago — on the same field where I later scored that cracking volley. But my soccer career ended in high school, just as everyone said it would.
When I’ve visited home in the past, I’ve played with him and his friends, but only on the condition that I remove my earrings and nail polish. He didn’t want his buddies to think he has a gay son.
To go back to this would be to go back to a time before my family started to recognize and address our dysfunctions.
Since then, my mom has found the best combination of drugs for her treatment-resistant bipolar disorder — dropping addictive benzodiazepines in favor of ketamine treatments and readjusting doses of mood stabilizers and antipsychotics.
She quit drinking, went through music therapy and figured out how to use art as a means of expressing herself and working through things.
Since then, my sister has removed herself from the toxic relationships and dynamics of that era and established a healthy support system where she feels safe and heard. She adopted and registered a cat as an emotional support animal. He looks and acts like a classic witch’s cat — all black with a snarky demeanor.
Cassidy is still working out how to feel a new sense of normal. My dad has admitted he has alcoholic tendencies, improved his understanding of mental health, been promoted and told me he wants to improve our relationship now that I’m an adult.
I think about how all of these changes are trying to exist in the same space at the same time. All our personalities and personal histories clash all the time.
It can be hard, especially dealing with trauma, dysfunction and mental illness. I know my parents were getting used to having kids out of the house, just like my sister and I were getting used to living on our own.
Now we’re all together under one roof again in new and weird set of circumstances. With regard to COVID-19, my family has been cautious. No one leaves the house except to walk the dog or take a stroll at night. The occasional solo drive to clear your head is permitted.
We’ve gone to the store twice in just under six weeks. Gotten curbside pickup only once. I appreciate all of these things. I feel like we are doing our part to flatten the curve. Still, there remain a lot of difficult things to deal with in the house. People respond so differently to the same trigger.
When my parents got back from their most recent grocery trip, I saw my dad go upstairs to his office first to hide a few bags of food. Stuff like chips, peanut butter and bread sometimes appear in the pantry when supplies get low.
Sometimes he walks through the house, tossing a few peanut butter cups at us like treats. It’s not really anything to be upset about, but it’s strange.
Alcohol is an even weirder thing in my house. My mom prefers it out of sight. She says it's been a long time since she wanted a drink as badly as she does right now. That’s fair; there’s a fridge in the basement.
My dad makes me ask permission to grab a beer or a glass of wine, except on Fridays, when he offers to make mixed drinks. It’s odd to be 22 and have to ask if having a drink is OK.
Being in such close proximity after moving away also makes you aware of the ways you’re the same as your family members. Sometimes it’s funny, like when my mom, sister and I feel compelled to sing the exact same lines from a musical at the same time, with no prompting. Other times, it’s scary.
I lash out and react just like my dad, often with cruel words that are much harsher than I intend. I find myself crawling back with an apology, words rephrased, and explaining that I don’t usually think before I speak.
I don’t know when this quarantine will end.
St. Louis County recently extended its stay-at-home order until May 15, but I worry that will keep being pushed back. So I’m here for the time being, and there’s no reprieve from the funky dynamics in this house.
Everyone is always acutely aware of what everyone else is doing. You can tell by the familiar squeaking of floorboards where someone is. The walls echo voices throughout the house. We’re all aware of each others’ dispositions, too, but it’s hard to predict our random mood fluctuations, including mine.
We're taking things day to day — some better than others — and we're trudging toward a common understanding of where we’re at.
This isolation offers a time for healing.
Without courses in the middle of the day, I’m able to figure all these sorts of things out. I often spend my days writing in the sun or wandering the neighborhood with my camera. The process of capturing all of that in a photograph or putting it on paper has helped me find a bit of solace and hope.
They’re the only things that can help me make sense of everything. Finding some means of expression has helped me learn a lot about myself, the people in my life and the world around me.
I’ve started to recognize patterns, like when the birds chirp throughout the day, when the bats come out, and how flowers bloom and drop their petals. I’m trying to understand the people I’m quarantined with.
I'm trying to see, hear and understand everything.