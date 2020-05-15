Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs rejected a request Friday morning for a temporary restraining order to block the April 30 directives for how Columbia and the county should begin reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
This hearing was the first in a lawsuit against Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning by Tiger Tots Child Development Center and its owner, Paul Prevo.
Prevo argued that Browning's reopening orders are too strict and violate constitutional rights.
Prevo, represented by attorney Thad Mulholland of Eng & Woods, asked Jacobs to issue the restraining order. Jacobs said he did not believe Mulholland's arguments met the necessary burden of proof.
"I certainly appreciate the impact that this decision will have on both sides," he said. "This hasn't been easy for anybody, the court included."
Mulholland argued that Browning lacked proper authority to order the closure of businesses due to the coronavirus and that her order conflicted with the state's, which is more lenient.
He also said Prevo had suffered irreparable harm at his daycare due to Browning's strict rules requiring that such businesses maintain stable groups of no more than 10 children.
Prevo said the number of children allowed in his daycare at a time had dropped from 329 to 213 because of the directive. He said he is losing about $28,400 a week while the order stands and worries about how he can keep the center running.
"We just know that, going forward, if we cannot go back to normal operations and we are not able to help the children in the community to the capacity we were before, we may not be here," he said.
Mulhollad also said there was no reason for the order, considering the low number of confirmed positive cases of the virus in the county. As of Friday morning, Boone County was reporting 100 total confirmed cases, of which five remained active.
Prevo also worries about the fact that the Columbia and Boone County orders had no end date. Browning said when she announced them April 30 that she would re-evaluate the situation in two to three weeks.
On Friday, the city said the health department continues to gather and monitor data. An announcement of the next phase of the reopening, it said in a news release, is likely to come during the week of May 25. Any chances announced could then be aligned with an update to the statewide order, which expires May 31.
Next steps could allow businesses to increase their capacity; larger venues such as bars, pools and playgrounds to reopen; and "mass gatherings of some size" to take place, according to the news release. In all cases, the city would require plans "to control the spread of infectious disease through social distancing, cleaning, disinfection, contact tracing and customer notification in the event of an outbreak associated with the mass gathering."
Browning's attorney, Brad Letterman, and Boone County Counselor CJ Dykhouse argued during the court hearing that city statues grant Browning the authority to establish orders to protect the health and safety of residents, and that the order did not conflict with the state's because the state set the minimum standard of guidance.
Dykhouse also said that in an emergency such as this one, orders can infringe upon people's rights in order to protect them.
Jacobs did not set a date for the next hearing in order to give both sides more time to prepare. Prevo is also seeking a declaratory judgement and a permanent restraining order in the case.