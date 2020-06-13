Amid social isolation because of COVID-19, putting up yard signs is booming as a way for people to mark big events — birthdays, anniversaries, baby announcements, retirements, graduations — anything they want to celebrate.
Elly Bethune, who placed an order from Yard Party COMO to celebrate her younger daughter Blake Bethune’s fourth birthday, said it made Blake feel extra special: Bethune opened up the blinds and had her peek through her bedroom window overlooking their front yard when she woke up in the morning.
“It would be something that my daughter could enjoy all day, as well as something her friends could enjoy, as they drove by the evening of her party,” Bethune said.
Yard Party COMO saw about 75 orders in its first month of operation, which began May 1, to meet the increasing demand for signs.
“We had to enlist the help of our husbands,” said Stephanie Veile, one of its owners. “It’s kind of like all hands on deck with our family because we need the help.”
Carrie Briley has also seen a big rise in demand for Yard Love, which will be three years old in September. Started in Oklahoma, its affiliates have tripled over the last two months.
Briley said they have been doing over 20 greetings a week in Columbia compared to six greetings a week before COVID-19.
“The great thing about this business is we can keep a distance and it doesn’t affect us from doing our job,” Briley said. It doesn’t require any contact because customers can order everything online.
One order means two trips for a yard sign business: Go to the residence, set up the sign display, leave it for 24 hours, and come back to pick up the signs. The cost for yard displays varies by company and can range from $65 upwards depending on the display.
With her husband’s help, Briley says she is able to set a display up within 20 minutes while she needs 30 minutes to set one up on her own.
At the beginning of April, they put up signs, which read “Heroes work here,” in front of hospitals and care centers to support healthcare workers. Hospitals included were Women's and Children's Hospital, University Hospital, Boone Hospital Center and Rusk Rehabilitation Hospital.
“I'm glad we can be a bright light in our community,” Briley said. They have gotten a big response of appreciation from doctors, nurses and other people who’ve seen the greetings.
Kari Hughes, the owner of Sign Surprise, used to fill orders after her three kids went to bed, but now it has turned into a full-time business. On a typical night, the process starts around 8 p.m. with picking up signs from the previous night, and she can be out as late as 3 a.m. with new orders, Hughes said.
She said she makes as many as 12 stops a night — six to set up new orders and six to take down old orders. Sometimes, she has had to turn orders down because she didn’t have enough inventory or time slots.
She hasn’t had time to hire additional employees because of the training process, but she hopes to do so, which would allow her to handle more orders every night.
“It is so important to people right now to be able to celebrate, so that's been really fun just to see how much joy it can bring especially the little kids and the pictures that I get of them playing around the displays,” Hughes said.
Veile expects Father’s Day to be their next busy day.
“Whatever the holiday is, it seems like people like to take advantage of that and celebrate,” she said.
Bethune is planning to use yard signs for her husband for Father's Day and her older daughter’s birthday because she loves it as well.
“I think what they're doing is wonderful. Just spreading the love all across Columbia,” she said.
Nobody can say now what the business demand will be like after the pandemic. Hughes said she thinks that they are always going to be busier than they used to be.
“We'll see how things progress with the virus as far as if people want to continue celebrating in this way, or if people start going back to more traditional parties, but either way, I feel like we've definitely gotten our name and the business style out there more,” she said.