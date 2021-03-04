All K-12 teachers and child care staff in Missouri are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations immediately through pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
While teacher and child care workers outside of Phases 1A or 1B, Tiers 1 and 2, aren't eligible through the state of Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine program until Phase 1B, Tier 3, kicks in March 15, they can start getting vaccinated now with appointments at participating pharmacies with available doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Part of President Joe Biden's latest directive regarding COVID-19 — which was announced Tuesday — is to directly ship does of the vaccinations to federal pharmacy partners.
"My challenge to all states, territories and the District of Columbia is this: We want every educator, school staff member, child care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March," Biden said.
The vaccination program is managed by the Centers for Disease Control. Teachers and child care workers can find a categorized list of participating federal pharmacies on the CDC website.
Federal pharmacy partners for the state of Missouri currently include Walmart, Health Mart Pharmacies (Sam's Club), Hy-Vee and CVS Pharmacy.
Local pharmacies such as D&H and Kilgore’s currently do not have vaccination appointments available for teachers and child care staff in Phase 1B, Tier 3, until March 15, per the Missouri vaccine rollout.