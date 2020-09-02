Children’s Grove and Missouri Business Alert have created a new award honoring kindness by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kindness in Business Awards are a celebration of Boone County businesses and nonprofits that have shown and promoted goodwill in dealings with customers, employees, youth and the community.
Nominations can be made in any of three categories:
- Kindness to Employees
- Kindness to Youth
- Kindness to the Community
The nomination period begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 and goes to 5 p.m. Sept. 25.
Every nominee will be awarded a certificate of kindness. Three finalists will be selected from each category. The finalists also will be featured in the Missouri Business Alert.
To launch the nominations, a virtual dedication ceremony of a Kindness Bench at Flat Branch Park in Columbia will be on a livestream via Facebook at 10 a.m. Sept. 9. The bench will serve as a symbol of the contributions made by local businesses.
