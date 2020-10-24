As of Saturday, 2,918 COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths and 24,470 tests were added to the state's public health dashboard, reported by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
While this data may indicate a severe increase in active COVID-19 cases in Missouri over the span of 24 hours, the department says this is not the case.
According to a news release, the department attributes this sudden increase to a large influx of tests and case records received Thursday and Friday. It believes this led to the high single-day increase in total case and test numbers reported Saturday.
In total, the department has recorded 167,452 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,801 deaths, according to the state's public health dashboard.
Tests are reported and assigned to the department based on the day they were conducted, according to the news release, which means these cases occurred from Sunday to Thursday instead of the within the last 24 hours.
"As we have stated, this is why it is important to look at 7-day averages rather than daily numbers when it comes to data for cases, deaths and positivity rate,” Director Randall Williams said in a news release.
Over the last seven days, there have been 1,554 cases on average reported to the department per day, including 11 deaths and 15,740 tests administered per day.
On Friday, the department also linked 108 COVID-19-related deaths to the state's disease surveillance system.
As death certificates are tallied weekly, a large number of deaths are added to the database every Saturday, according to the news release. This is also not indicative of the rate of deaths associated with COVID-19 in 24 hours but, rather, over a longer span of time.
Of the 108 deaths reported, two occurred in August, 26 occurred in September and 80 of the deaths occurred earlier in October.