JEFFERSON CITY — As the legislature authorized $33 million in federal funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic representatives made desperate pleas to increase state and federal funding before the legislative body takes its spring break.
“Every single day we wait, we are putting more people at risk,” Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said. ... “More people will die.”
State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, chairman of the budget committee, took strong issue with such criticism, saying the state will act as the need becomes clear.
“I have faith in this body that we will come back and do our duty when we are called upon,” Smith said. “We cannot solve a global pandemic in this room today.”
COVID-19 planning
Representatives met to debate the supplemental budget, which provides additional funding through the end of the fiscal year, June 30. The House was initially set to debate the fiscal 2021 budget as well, but decided to hold off.
Leadership from both parties agreed it was the responsible decision, given uncertainty about the state’s revenue as the pandemic continues its course. Multiple lawmakers brought up concerns that the state will see a decreased cash flow through the next year.
Democrats proposed moving funds from other sources to assist local health departments, provide compensation to hourly employees impacted by the virus, and increase the number of available masks and other personal protection equipment. Each proposed amendment was voted down on the floor.
Rep. Jon Carpenter, D-Kansas City, argued that the budget line for additional federal funding should be increased beyond the $33 million Smith proposed. Carpenter and Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, argued that if additional federal funding became available that was not accounted for in the budget, representatives would have to meet again to adjust it.
“We recognize the extreme danger that us being in this building poses to everyone,” Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said. With 163 members in close proximity, the House meeting violated CDC recommendations.
Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said the $33 million was based on the best estimates for additional funding that would come to the state from the federal government due to the coronavirus.
“I defy, or I reject the argument that we are not doing enough based on what we know right now,” Smith said. “We can reconvene later on to appropriate more money should it be needed to address this situation.”
Several members of the House were already absent from deliberations, some out of health concerns, and the guest galleries sat empty throughout the session. A staffer went around and cleaned the mics of each representative with a sanitizing wipe after they spoke. And many representatives stepped out when they could and came back during roll call votes.
Quade criticized Republican leadership for leaving “without a plan,” an assertion Smith denied.
“The plan is to remain calm,” Smith said. “The plan is to take a measured approach to crafting an appropriate response to what we know at the time.”
State funding for schools
Kendrick, who had initially indicated he would bring an amendment to the floor to secure state funding for schools that close due to the virus, declined to do so. He said in discussions with the Department of Health and Secondary Education, they had agreed to continue funding the schools. Schools will receive funding based on either their attendance numbers for 2018-19 or on estimated daily attendance.
He issued a warning to school officials to begin thinking about the possibility of that money drying up as the state loses revenue.
“It’s important for school districts to brace themselves that there is going to be a cash flow issue this year,” Kendrick said.
Smith reassured Kendrick that in his mind, cutting K-12 funding would be the last line of defense if budget cuts become necessary.
A ‘passable’ bill
As the House discussed the supplemental budget, Smith proposed undoing changes made in the budget committee to make the bill more “passable” in the Senate. For example, small additions for programs such as funding ferry boat service were taken out.
Smith said some legislators believe it is unconstitutional to make changes to the supplemental budget other than what the governor recommends.
“I do not want to send anything over to the supplemental budget that would give anyone in the Senate cause for concern” about constitutionality, Smith said.
Merideth challenged that view by asking if Smith believed the amendments were constitutional when he originally added them.
“While these are unique circumstances, they are also unique circumstances that require action by us,” including making appropriations, Merideth said.
Smith responded that he believed the governor’s recommendations were adequate for the time being, and that the Senate would have the opportunity to make changes if more funding was needed as the situation developed. His proposals were all approved on the floor.
Moving forward
House Speaker Rep. Elijah Haar, R-Springfield, said it’s unlikely that the House will reconvene immediately after its spring break next week.
When that will be is unclear, but Haahr said, “We will come back at some point to do the people’s business.”
The Capitol will be sanitized and cleaned next week and asked staffers to stay out of the building when possible, he said.
Smith said they will continue to closely monitor the state of the economy. Quade agreed with the decision to hold off on finalizing the fiscal year 2021 budget. She said different groups had failed to agree on a revenue estimate even before the COVID-19 developments, and she anticipates further changes to the estimate as the situation evolves. Those estimates are based on how much revenue the state is anticipated to collect.
“Trying to do our budget for the next fiscal year is not responsible,” Quade said.
When they do come back, Quade stressed, the priority should be responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.