Free and voluntary COVID-19 testing will be available to Missouri lawmakers and Capitol employees as the state prepares for next week's special session.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be administering the tests using funds from the federal CARES Act, DHSS announced in a press release. Testing will be Wednesday and Thursday, as well as Monday and Tuesday.

"Members of the General Assembly have expressed an interest in voluntary testing availability during the upcoming special session," DHSS Director Randall Williams said in a statement. "After seeing the experience another state legislature had recently, we felt this was a reasonable request."

After Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that Missouri would hold a special legislative session to address violent crime in the state, lawmakers rallied around comprehensive testing for lawmakers and Capitol employees. Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, sent a letter to DHSS requesting it provide COVID-19 testing for those returning to Jefferson City.

Missouri's special session will begin Monday. According to the press release, COVID-19 testing will tentatively be available in August if lawmakers are needed in the Capitol for longer.

  • News reporter and assistant city editor, summer 2020. I am a second year graduate student studying public policy journalism. You can reach me at mne275@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @MikaylaEasley

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

