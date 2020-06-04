Paul Prevo, owner of Tiger Tots Child Care, has dropped his suit seeking to block COVID-19 orders issued by Columbia Public Health Director Stephanie Browning. 

The motion by Prevo's attorney to drop the case was passed Wednesday by  Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs of the 13th Circuit.  

Prevo had originally filed two temporary restraining orders against Browning, one against her as a government official of Boone County and one against her as a city official of Columbia.

The requests for injunctions were filed by Prevo because of frustration stemming from the restrictions Browning had placed on local businesses and social gatherings. 

Prevo and other business owners said they believed the rules were too strict and wanted the restrictions to be more in line with the state guidelines set by Gov. Mike Parson. Prevo argued in the suit that Browning didn't have the jurisdiction to place such restrictions on local businesses. 

The case against Browning as a county official was dismissed without prejudice by Jacobs on May 20.

The motion to dismiss the case against Browning as a city official was filed Wednesday by Thad Mulholland on behalf of Prevo. 

