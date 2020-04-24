Workers’ advocates in Milan, Missouri, filed a lawsuit Thursday against Smithfield Foods that claimed poor working conditions in the plant are putting employees and the public at risk for a coronavirus outbreak.
The lawsuit’s claims of the company’s responsibility to the community could help set a legal precedent if successful, according to a lawyer representing the workers.
The Rural Community Workers Alliance and an anonymous employee of the Milan plant are asking that a U.S. District Court order the company to implement better safety precautions.
Line workers don’t have time to cover or clean their faces in the case of a cough or sneeze, the Missourian previously reported. The Smithfield employees also reported crowded working conditions and common areas where it has been impossible to socially distance.
The lawsuit claims that these working conditions could contribute to the spread of COVID-19, endangering the health of the employees, and by proxy, the health of the community, state and country.
“There was no other option,” said Axel Fuentes, executive director of the Rural Community Workers Alliance. “We’ve been taking the steps, approaching the management … and the company is still not addressing all the issues.”
The Department of Homeland Security has declared employees of food production facilities “critical infrastructure workers,” exempting them from stay-at-home orders. Fuentes said workers feel that they’re being forced to work despite the high risk of contracting COVID-19.
A Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has become the largest national hotspot of COVID-19. Minnehaha County, where the plant is located, has reported over 1,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The Sioux Falls plant closed indefinitely April 12, and soon after Smithfield closed its Martin City, Missouri, and Cudahy, Wisconsin, facilities because the plants rely on raw materials from Sioux City, according to a news release.
The lawsuit contains two counts. One argues that the potential for disease to spread in the plant and to the community beyond constitutes public nuisance.
“Infected workers will go home to interact with their families and with other members of the public, as they undertake their day-to-day activities, like grocery shopping,” the lawsuit states.
The idea behind the public nuisance charge is the plant has a responsibility to try to prevent harm in the community, said David Muraskin, a lawyer with Public Justice who is part of the team representing Fuentes and the Smithfield worker in the case.
“We do hope that this sets a precedent going forward, not just for COVID, but thinking more broadly about what these plants’ responsibilities are if future outbreaks happen,” Muraskin said. “The goal is these companies need to be responsible across the nation, so you don’t get things like South Dakota.”
The other charge in the lawsuit regards the duty of employers to provide a safe work environment. By failing to adequately protect its workers from disease spread, Smithfield is violating employees’ rights to a safe workplace, the lawsuit states.
Sullivan County, where the Smithfield-owned Farmland Foods plant is located, had no reported cases of coronavirus as of Friday morning.
Seventy employees signed a letter to management March 30 asking for many of the same protections requested in the lawsuit. Many of their concerns were not addressed, Fuentes said.
Workers requested that the plant shut down temporarily or, if not, that better safety precautions be taken. In the letter, workers asked Smithfield management to slow down the speed of the line, provide masks and other sanitation supplies and enforce social distancing in working and common areas.
The Missourian reported on a lack of masks and other safety measures in the plant on April 16. Later that day, Smithfield started handing out masks in the Milan facility.
The company still isn’t allowing for social distancing, and the line has only sped up since the Sioux Falls plant shut down, the lawsuit alleges.
Lawyers representing the anonymous Smithfield employee and the Rural Community Workers Alliance filed a motion for an emergency hearing, Muraskin said, but no hearing had been scheduled as of Friday morning.