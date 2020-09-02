After months of binge-watching Netflix in pajamas, Columbia movie fanatics finally have the chance to snack on a bucket of popcorn and watch the newest movies in person.
Columbia’s Forum 8 theater celebrated its reopening this past Friday with new management, lower ticket prices and a COVID-19 safety plan.
Other Columbia theaters, Regal Cinemas and Ragtag Cinema, are also open with new safety guidelines and practices in place.
According to a Goodrich Quality Theaters news release, Namdar Realty purchased Forum 8 as well as Capital 8, a GQT property in Jefferson City. The new management is keeping the original names.
Ticket prices for Forum 8 have dropped, according to the release. Tickets for movies before noon are $5.50, afternoon matinees before 6 p.m. are $6.25 and evening adult tickets are $7.75. Forum 8 is also offering $6.25 evening show discounts for seniors, military, children and students.
The release also stated Forum 8 is providing Monday and Tuesday specials. On Mondays, beginning Sept. 14, patrons can get in to any show for $5. The new “2sDays” special, which begins Tuesday, includes two movie tickets, two small soft drinks and a small tub of popcorn for $22.
In the release, GQT President Mark McSparin stated that pricing dropped 15-25%.
“We understand that entertainment options have gotten more and more expensive for families and individuals,” McSparin said. “Our model is to offer value in concert with high quality through cleanliness, customer service and a guest-focused approach.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for businesses states they must maintain physical distancing, require mask wearing, operate with reduced occupancy, frequently wash hands and more.
The GQT website explains the company’s safety guidelines. Forum 8 will be following the “3S’s,” which stand for “social distance, sanitize and safely follow guidelines.” Forum 8 employees must wear masks or face shields, go through daily wellness and temperature checks, frequently wash and sanitize hands, and follow safe concession protocols.
Randi Anderlik, shift manager at Forum 8, said it is allowing 50% occupancy in each theater. The theater is asking patrons to set their armrests down when they leave, so they know which seats to sanitize.
“It’s been going pretty well,” Anderlik said. “People seem to be pretty understanding, which is really nice.”
Signs are posted throughout the theater reminding guests of safety requirements. Social distancing floor marks are present at concession and box office lines, and around 40 minutes are allotted between showings to allow for proper sanitation of the auditoriums.
“This approach, and the specifics behind it, will make going to the theater as safe as anywhere else one might visit publicly,” said Jake McSparin, vice president of theater operations.
Regal Cinemas has all of its protocols listed on its website and said it is strictly following CDC guidelines.
In a safety video on the Regal Cinemas website, epidemiologist David F. Goldsmith said the protocols being followed are based on guidance from public health authoritiessuch as the CDC and the World Health Organization.
Ragtag Cinema is also adhering to CDC guidelines. Its website states itis requiring masks for customers and employees, sanitizing theaters in between showings and recommending online ticket purchasing. Ragtag limited capacity in theaters and rearranged or marked off seats to comply with social distancing.
With a mask and a lot of hand sanitizer, Columbia residents can finally venture back to the theaters.