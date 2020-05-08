Missouri Contemporary Ballet will release the fourth installment of its "Couch Ballet" series May 16 on YouTube, and as the name suggests, it's a very stay-at-home friendly occasion.
The series was introduced in early April after the cancellation of LIVE!, the dance company's spring show, due to COVID-19. The first three episodes of the series are currently available on the school's YouTube channel.
"We were heartbroken that we would not be able to share the hard work that the dancers, musicians and choreographers put into this performance," read a news release from the company. "We also wanted to find a way for our patrons to still enjoy what they created, and share the relief that beautiful art can bring to our community."
The upcoming addition to the series will include a piece from the company's 2016 performance of LIVE! choreographed by Karen Mareck Grundy and Joel Hathaway.
The dance school is also holding classes via Zoom for $5 each, including jazz and modern dance as well as pilates. A post on the school's Facebook shows which classes can be taken when.