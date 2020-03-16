Missouri Golf Association will not make changes to its tournament schedule — for now
The Missouri Golf Association hasn’t made any decisions about altering its tournament schedule but is encouraging its member clubs and players to follow best practices in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the association announced in a release Monday.
Additionally, MGA announced it will refund all registration fees for those wishing to drop out of events for which they’re registered. MGA will not add an additional handling fee to these transactions.
The association encouraged its members to frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their faces, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing and refrain from handshakes for the duration of the outbreak.
National Association of Collegiate eSports suspends competition through April 13
The National Association of Collegiate eSports, which includes Missouri’s, Columbia College’s and Stephens’ eSports teams, announced in a release Monday that its Competition Council voted unanimously to suspend all operations through April 13.
The move is in response to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The move is subject to change as more information becomes available.
— Missourian Staff