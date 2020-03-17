Things are changing quickly with the latest recommendations for how restaurants and businesses respond to COVID-19. We have compiled a partial list of businesses and restaurants making changes to operations. It is impossible to keep up with all of the changes and capture everything. We recommend always checking with a business prior to visiting. Most of Columbia's local businesses are sharing information through social media.

Local Business

Yellow Dog Bookshop

Makes Sense 

Tiger Bounce 

Top Ten Wines

Poppy 

From a post on the Poppy Facebook page: 

"My dearest darling Poppy people, due to circumstances waaaaay beyond our control, we’ve decided to close up our shop doors for a bit for the greater good... I’m also happy to provide curbside pickup & local delivery..." 

Restaurants 

Cafe Berlin 

Sycamore

 Nourish Cafe & Market

 Pizza Tree

Shiloh Bar & Grill

 Harold's Doughnuts 

Logboat Brewing Co. 

Broadway Brewery

Kampai Alley

Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.

Billiards on Broadway

Shakespeare's Pizza

Coley's American Bistro

Fretboard Coffee

Barred Owl Butcher

Flyover

Other restaurants open to take-out and/or curbside delivery:  

Main Squeeze

44 Canteen

Camacho Coffee

B&B Bagel

Flat Branch Pub & Brewing

Scooter's Coffee

Event Spaces

The Blue Note

The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub

My House

Markets and Grocery Stores

Walmart 

Aldi 

Corporate offices are updating the Aldi website daily with news pertaining to all of their locations, but say some stores may have limited hours beyond what they post. 

Schnucks

In a letter to customers, Schnucks CEO said, "During these times, many customers may choose to have their groceries delivered or want to pick them up. Schnucks Delivers and Curbside Pickup are available options..."

Gerbes 

The CEO of Kroger, Gerbes parent company, release a statement about their policies regarding COVID-19 here.

Clover's Natural Market

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Community Outreach, Spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Emerging Media Reach me at rebekahdwilliams@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom (573) 882-5700.

  • General assignment reporter, Summer 2019. Studying Magazine Design. Reach me at kkxq2@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.