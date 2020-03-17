Things are changing quickly with the latest recommendations for how restaurants and businesses respond to COVID-19. We have compiled a partial list of businesses and restaurants making changes to operations. It is impossible to keep up with all of the changes and capture everything. We recommend always checking with a business prior to visiting. Most of Columbia's local businesses are sharing information through social media.
Local Business
Yellow Dog Bookshop
Makes Sense
Tiger Bounce
Top Ten Wines
Poppy
From a post on the Poppy Facebook page:
"My dearest darling Poppy people, due to circumstances waaaaay beyond our control, we’ve decided to close up our shop doors for a bit for the greater good... I’m also happy to provide curbside pickup & local delivery..."
Restaurants
Cafe Berlin
Sycamore
Nourish Cafe & Market
Pizza Tree
Shiloh Bar & Grill
Harold's Doughnuts
Logboat Brewing Co.
Broadway Brewery
Kampai Alley
Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.
Billiards on Broadway
Shakespeare's Pizza
Coley's American Bistro
Fretboard Coffee
Barred Owl Butcher
Flyover
Other restaurants open to take-out and/or curbside delivery:
Main Squeeze
44 Canteen
Camacho Coffee
B&B Bagel
Flat Branch Pub & Brewing
Scooter's Coffee
Event Spaces
The Blue Note
The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub
View this post on Instagram
Attention, CoMO! We’ll be closed until further notice! Keep an eye on our social media for more news about when we will reopen our doors! - If you’d like to come support your industry friends & have a drink, our sister bar, The Social Room, will remain open for now. Join them tonight at 9pm for the Hi Hello Welcome Comedy Show! - Of course, we ask that if you’re not feeling well, you stay home & don’t attend any social gatherings! Thank you & be well! #CoMOstrong
My House
View this post on Instagram
Be safe out there, especially those of you traveling for spring break! And remember, while you may not be in a high risk group, you may become exposed to the virus (without even knowing it) and spread it to others who are high risk. Let’s look out for everyone! ❤️ — See you in April! . . . #MIZ
Markets and Grocery Stores
Walmart
Aldi
Corporate offices are updating the Aldi website daily with news pertaining to all of their locations, but say some stores may have limited hours beyond what they post.
Schnucks
In a letter to customers, Schnucks CEO said, "During these times, many customers may choose to have their groceries delivered or want to pick them up. Schnucks Delivers and Curbside Pickup are available options..."
Gerbes
The CEO of Kroger, Gerbes parent company, release a statement about their policies regarding COVID-19 here.
Clover's Natural Market