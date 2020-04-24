Many local businesses have been fighting an uphill battle to keep connected with customers during COVID-19 restrictions, and they're getting creative in doing so.
Taking the fun home
The Mud Room, a paint your own pottery studio on Ninth Street, offers take-home pottery painting and clay kits as a creative outlet for Columbia residents cooped up at home. The kits include everything needed to create one's own masterpiece and directions on how to get started.
Mud Room pottery instructor Courtney Hawk said the kits aren't new, but the studio is trying to advertise them more on social media now that people can't come in to the studio to paint.
Hawk said the kits have always been popular with families schooling kids at home, which is a growing group now that public schools are closed and classes have gone virtual.
"We miss our customers' beautiful faces," Hawk said. "We can't wait to celebrate with everyone once we can enjoy each other's company again."
Tiger Bounce, a children's entertainment center, is also providing parents with a way to keep homebound kids entertained with their Tiger Bounce At Home Childhood Boxes.
Tiger Bounce said they had sold nearly 400 boxes to families in 17 states within eight days of announcing the product on their Facebook page.
The boxes are full of different activities and "boredom busters," ranging from gardening activities to paper crafts. In the introductory Facebook post, they called the boxes an alternative to "handing over the remote" to antsy children who are "over the 'newness' of this mess."
Local bookstores have embraced subscription boxes to keep readers' bookshelves filled. Yellow Dog and Skylark bookshops both offer monthly subscriptions on their websites. In both cases, a customer fills out a form about their favorite books and genres. A bookstore worker then uses those answers to pick a book that matches the customer's individual interests.
"We love finding the right book for the right person," the Yellow Dog Bookshop website reads. "We love the idea of curating a little bit of magic for our customers similar to how it feels to visit the shop."
View this post on Instagram
This is our life right now. Thanks to everyone who is sending us orders! #pitythemailman #doorsclosed #grateful
Going virtual
Businesses that can have gone the virtual route, restructuring business strategies to connect with customers online.
Ragtag Cinema now offers a virtual viewing experience in which movie lovers can enjoy first-run films such as "Beanpole" and "The Whistlers" using Ragtag's virtual cinema.
Ragtag also started Ragtag Cinema At Home, a program providing parents and teachers with free educational activities to go along with children's movies. The blog post introducing the program said the activities are made by Ragtag's community partnerships and education team.
Shops and boutiques have taken advantage of online promotions, using every means at their disposal to get their product in front of customers. For many, this means amping up social media and email lists to let customers know they're still in business.
Fringe Boutique was going to celebrate its third year anniversary last weekend with an event in their Broadway store. With the stay-at-home order that couldn't happen, but co-owner Morgan Pingel said they still wanted to celebrate.
So they held a virtual shopping event using Facebook Live to show off new merchandise. Customers could watch the livestream and put the item number and size of items they wanted to buy in the comment area. They later received an invoice by email.
"We could have canceled the (anniversary) event and dwelled on it," Pingel said. "But we had a good turn out that really lifted us up."
With more than 2,000 views, Pingel said they were able to sell a good amount of merchandise — several items sold out completely. She said the event's success aligned with a general increase in online sales.
"I didn't expect to have many sales," Pingel said. "But the community has really rallied behind small businesses."
A Little Something Extra
Despite being considered essential businesses, many restaurants are also struggling to turn a profit under Columbia's stay-at-home order. While delivery and curbside pickup have become the norm, many restaurant owners say it's not enough to make up for the loss in normal revenue.
Some have tried offering special deals or added incentives to orders in an attempt to attract more customers.
For example, Cafe Berlin now offers some bulk orders on its website. The bulk orders allow customers to buy more of their favorite foods at once to lessen the number of trips they have to make out of the house.
Peggy Jean's Pies is doing their pie tastings "pandemic style," according to their Facebook page. Tastings are $29 for 12 three-inch pies in never-been-made-before flavors. After picking up their pies, customers can try to guess the flavor before opening the answer key provided. The fifth tasting is next Thursday and has already sold out.
"I find it admirable how hard everyone is working and creating new ways to reach customers just to survive right now," Pingel said. "Even if I wish it didn't have to be this way."
You can find a running list of how different businesses in Columbia are operating during COVID-19, including which stores have temporarily closed and which are doing curbside pickup, on the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau website. They have a similar list for restaurants.