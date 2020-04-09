Shelter Insurance Foundation donated $50,000 to support the mid-Missouri region, where their headquarters is located, to aid the community during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation is part of the $1.5 million the foundation is giving to 15 states across the country.
CoMoHelps is the recipient of the $50,000, according to a Thursday news release . CoMoHelps aims to provide resources for mid-Missourians in response to COVID-19 and is a joint effort of Heart of Missouri United Way, City of Columbia, Boone County and the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, according to the CoMoHelps website.
The foundation will also be offering a $1,000 donation per agent and $5,000 per regional office. The donations will go to a local charity of the agents' choice that is supporting COVID-19 relief.
"We know that local charities providing COVID-19 relief are being asked to do more every day, and we hope these donations through our local agents will make a difference," said Teresa Magruder, Executive Vice President of Shelter Insurance .