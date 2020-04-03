The Veterans United Foundation pledged $1 million to support COVID-19 relief, $500,000 of which will go toward local efforts during the next five weeks, the organization announced.
The pledge money will contribute to emergency relief and buying important supplies such as masks, a Veterans United news release said.
The Veterans United Foundation is part of Veterans United Home Loans, a Columbia-based organization that is the largest Veterans Affairs lender in the nation.
“We talk about our values every day at Veterans United,” Brock Bukowsky, co-founder of Veterans United Home Loans, said in the release. “They serve as our guidepost for how we go about living our lives. One of those is enhancing lives every day.
"I can’t think of a more critical time for us to step forward to help enhance the lives of our veterans, our families and our communities than now.”
With the pledge, Veterans United is "working closely" with comohelps.org, a resource website created to provide COVID-19 relief, the release said.
The website allows the general public and organizations to donate their time or money and allows nonprofits and individuals in the county to apply for financial assistance, said John Baker, executive director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri.
Applications are reviewed by a committee made up of members from the Heart of Missouri United Way, the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, the city of Columbia, Boone County and now Veterans United, Baker said.
While Veterans United's main mission is veterans' care, it is now able to fund needs that come through the application process, Baker said.
"They have made a generous portion of their assets available to the local community for issues other than veteran concerns," Baker said. "That's one of the reasons why we are so very grateful because they have expanded their mission for pandemic relief at this very important time, and they're looking at the broader community."
Andrew Grabau, the executive director of Heart of Missouri United Way, said that Veterans United's involvement in relief efforts allows for collaborative decision making and strategic allocation of funds.
"Within any community that has a really successful collective impact effort, meaning all hands on deck working together, having VU involved really helps us in so many different ways," Grabau said. "The funding they can help provide and the strategic guidance they also can provide makes things really move forward faster in helping our neighbors."
Baker said that he is "incredibly grateful" for the pledge providing money as a backstop, yet more donations are needed in the relief effort.
"We are so thankful that they have stepped up in such a significant way here in Boone County with their pledge donation to add to the funding they've already been providing," Baker said. "But even with their tremendous gift, more money will be needed. We want the community to know that we need everyone to donate as much as they can."
Grabau said that, in times of crisis, the generosity of the community and of actors such as the Veterans United Foundation can provide hope.
"Seeing the generosity of folks at this time really helps in creating some sense of optimism, that's for sure," he said.