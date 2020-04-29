Sweetgrass Hills Farm is known for raising rare and premium animals. The family-owned fiber and feather farm in Boonville is home to alpacas, chickens, geese, miniature pigs and heritage turkeys.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, the farm is offering virtual barnyard tours to educators through a giveaway on Facebook.
Teachers can fill out a form on the farm’s Facebook page, and a weekly winner will be chosen to schedule a tour. The virtual visits will continue until the end of the school year.
“There is just something special about farm life and working with these animals,” said owner Juli Geiger. “I love being able to share it and hope to bring some fun to virtual classrooms.”
Teachers can decide what is included in the tour based on subjects students are learning in the classroom, Geiger said.
“I can give them a tour of all of the animals on the farm, or if they are wanting to learn about a specific animal, I can tailor it towards learning about a specific animal,” she said.
Sweetgrass Hills Farm has also started hosting a weekly “Barnyard Storytime” at 10 a.m. Geiger reads stories about farm animals, including one about a llama that wants to be a unicorn.
“I’ll probably take an alpaca and put a little horn on the front of it and do that as the starter for my story,” she said.