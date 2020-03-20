Golf has always been a socially distant sport by nature. But amidst a pandemic, that solace has a new meaning.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has infected thousands and altered the lives of billions across the globe, with little to no sign of slowing down. Schools are closed, gatherings are limited and non-essential businesses, from the state (Illinois) to the national (Italy), have had their work halted over the past month.
Sports, too, have felt the effects of life under quarantine: The NBA, NHL and the PGA Tour, golf's top major championship, have been among the thousands of leagues suspended worldwide with no timetable on a return to competition.
But even if golf can't be played at the highest level at the moment, the local game — at least for now — still soldiers on with eager players. As of Friday, golf courses in Columbia remain open despite the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County reaching 10 with one death, according to Missourian reporting.
Some clubs, including the Country Club of Missouri and The Club at Old Hawthorne, have sent emails in the past week to members outlining changes in the name of safety and sanitation. The changes have included the disinfecting of golf carts, limiting of club amenities and asking golfers to leave flagsticks in the hole when putting.
"We understand as a Management Team that some of these changes may seem extreme, but again, this is for the safety of all," the Country Club of Missouri said in an email to members obtained by the Missourian. "Our goal is to make sure you still have the ability to enjoy this incredible golf course; we just need your patience and help with the above during this unique time."
As for whether or not fears about the pandemic have made local players reconsider their tee times, Kevin Stull, the head golf professional at The Club at Old Hawthorne, said that the flow of patrons has actually been "consistent" over the past week.
Citing good weather, Stull remarked that many of the club's regulars have still arrived to play daily rounds even as cases in Boone County rise. Still, it's not entirely business as usual: There's a one player per cart limit, along with the club mandating that there be more space than normal between players on the driving range to prevent the spread of germs. The bar and food areas, too, have been shut down in-person with the exception of carry out.
"People are still eager to get out and play when they can," Stull said. "Our uniqueness of our sport is that it's outside and kind of already socially distant. But as far as golf is concerned ... we're trying to get people to limit their time in social areas as much we can and still be able to play. (We're) doing everything the best we can."
However, an announcement from Governor Mike Parson may throw a wrench in those plans. Parson said in his Friday press conference that he'd be implementing the restriction of gatherings of more than 10 people statewide, a step already taken by numerous state governments across the nation.
It's unclear as of now if or how the motion would affect Missouri's golf scene, with more explicit information on the order scheduled to be disclosed in Parson's press conference Saturday.
Nonetheless, Old Hawthorne is bracing for more restrictions to come in the coming days and weeks that could put golf on hold, including what could be the inevitable shutdown of non-essential businesses seen in states such as New York and California. Stull said that all April events at the club are already canceled and that he's reached out to those who've scheduled May events, as well, but he's also cognizant of changes that are likely to come soon.
"Right now, we're doing what we can to keep business running," Stull said. "But until we get that call, we're doing what everybody's suggesting. We are anticipating that kind of a shutdown, even though we're not looking forward to it ... we're just kind of going to have to roll with that. We're basically just rescheduling everything that we had and kind of looking toward the fall."