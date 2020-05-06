The Goodwill on Grindstone Parkway will reopen Thursday morning alongside 22 other MERS Goodwill locations across the state.
The store's new hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release from MERS Goodwill announcing the reopening. These reduced hours are in place to allow adequate time for cleaning.
Mask usage will be required to enter the store, and customers cannot bring their own bags. Precautions will be in place such as occupancy limits and frequent cleaning, and dressing rooms will be closed.
The store will be accepting donations in a "self-service" style drop-off. According to the release, donors will unload their own vehicles and place donations in provided containers. The containers will then be placed in a truck and isolated for 72 hours to ensure they are safe to handle and sell.
The release strongly recommended people wait a while to make their donations, however, so as to not overwhelm the facility and its staff.
"The community and the programs we serve need us now, more than ever," said David Kutchback, president and CEO of MERS Goodwill. "We have put procedures into place to keep everyone safe and will continue to monitor the situation."