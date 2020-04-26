In these COVID-19 days of home isolation and business closures, the world of fitness is pushing onward virtually in an attempt to keep people active.
“We’re utilizing just about every resource that we can get our hands on,” said Tyler Lasley, owner of CrossFit Fringe.
{span}“We just want to focus on making people as healthy throughout this as we can because you know that being healthy and fit is your greatest weapon against any kind of illness,” Lasley said. {/span}
Lasley said the gym has been using Facebook and Zoom for social events, such as happy hour stretching sessions. Between these platforms, CrossFit Fringe has been serving a range of age groups from young kids to 50 and above.
“Being able to customize a group program for an individual member is really where we’ve focused our time, so we are reaching out and interacting with every one of our members,” Lasley said.
Rho Engine Room is also making its transition to all-virtual services during the community’s stay-at-home order.
“We have not been virtual before, so we are definitely learning a lot,” said owner Laura Kitzi. It offers free virtual classes to customers through Zoom and free access to all recorded workout videos through Facebook.
One way the Engine Room is trying to better serve clients is by migrating its live streams to Mind Body, a fitness and wellness platform. This platform, which Kitzi said will provide more security than Zoom, will allow her customers access to a more expansive library of on-demand class workout videos.
Remote personal training
Steven Mack, a personal trainer and owner of Simple Solutions Fitness, has a different challenge as a business owner in the fitness world while social distancing orders are in place.
“Mainly what I’m dealing with right now is to recreate that same sort of (personal) training experience with people,” Mack said.
Trainers like Mack are finding ways for clients to continue exercise routines at home.
“I’ve … basically recreated the same sort of training that they like to do in the studio and just made it to where they can do it with whatever they have handy,” he said.
With many people turning to the internet for guidance and inspiration with workouts, Anytime Fitness has a free Facebook group helping to keep customers from all three local Anytime Fitness gyms connected and active.
“We’ve actually partnered with some of the top gyms and trainers around the country,” said Tyler Zimmer, managing partner of Anytime Fitness.
Online services offered by Anytime Fitness include some 25 workout sessions throughout the day, starting at times ranging from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The fitness businesses — where personal encouragement of clients is part of the attraction — have had to work through issues of communicating with large groups effectively.
“Trying to get a message coherently to everybody sometimes can be difficult, whether it’s through email or through social media or through a specialty platform,” said Lasley of CrossFit Fringe. “We’re a pretty tight knit community where we tend to lean on each other.”
Kitzi noted that “there is a limitation on exchange of information. Only one person can talk at a time — it limits group chat, but we’re all doing the best we can.”
“[We really] thrive on interaction and being able to look into each other’s eyes and celebrate when someone just pushed a little bit harder than they thought they could,” Kitzi said, explaining the loss of personal connection with going virtual.
“There’s no high-fives, but we do give each other a hand-up-to-the-camera-five. We’ve now figured that having a dry erase board to hold up to talk to each other is really helpful,” Kitzi said.
Despite these challenges, a considerable portion of fitness clients are tuning in online.
“We’re pretty overwhelmed with the number of people that have been interested in the program,” Zimmer said.
While Anytime Fitness offered online options before the stay-at-home order, like many in the fitness industry, the gym has seen an increase in online traffic.
“We’re making a market shift, so we just kind of had to pivot,” Zimmer added.
Of course, online services aren’t for everyone.
“There’s an assumption in the fitness industry right now that everybody’s got free time, but everybody still has responsibilities,” Mack noted. “Some people are finding that they don’t have the space for exercise in their life right now, which is perfectly acceptable.”