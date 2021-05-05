The Health Department, along with Boone Health and MU Health Care, will host a free vaccine clinic Saturday at Derby Ridge Elementary School.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the school gymnasium.
Anyone is welcome. Walk-ins are allowed, but Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services encouraged people to make appointments. People can make appointments by visiting the city's website or calling 874-2489.
The health agencies will have a second-dose clinic at the same times and place June 5.
This clinic will distribute the Moderna vaccine, which anyone 18 or older is eligible to receive. No health insurance or ID are required.