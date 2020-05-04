Despite a wave of canceled blood drives across Missouri and the rest of the country, the American Red Cross’s blood supply is stable thanks to individual donors around the state, said Joe Zydlo, Red Cross external communications manager.
As local businesses prepare to reopen and summer approaches, however, Zydlo said it is imperative that people donate to maintain a supply of blood products for those who need them.
“As we get into June, it starts to really affect us, and then by the Fourth of July or shortly thereafter, we would issue emergency need messaging for blood donations,” Zydlo said.
People must allow 56 days to pass in between donation appointments, so those who donated in mid-March can donate again in mid-May, he said.
The Red Cross is offering opportunities for blood donations nearly every day in May at locations like the Columbia Blood Donation Center on Providence Road, the Columbia Mall and Forum Christian Church.
People who want to donate must make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or going to RedCrossBlood.org. Zydlo said walk-in donors are not accepted because the Red Cross wants to uphold COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Although Red Cross state and national blood supplies are stable, the Columbia Blood Donation Center has seen a decrease in donations. Red Cross collection specialist Jocelyn Fielder said the center is not as overwhelmed by donors as it was before Columbia's stay-at-home order.
Fielder was hopeful that donations would pick up again as hospitals begin performing more elective surgeries. As a collection specialist for almost 28 years, Fielder has worked through other major crises, like 9/11. During that crisis, however, donations increased dramatically.
“Right now, it's a very unique situation,” Fielder said. “We've never seen one like this before.”
Even if blood donations are down in a particular area, like Columbia, there is no need to worry, Zydlo said. All blood products donated to the Red Cross are sent to the organization’s St. Louis lab for testing. From there, they are distributed to counties across Missouri as needed. Because of this, hospitals in Columbia can maintain their blood supply levels.
During an April 20 Board of Trustees meeting, Boone Hospital Center officials expressed concern over the hospital’s low blood supply, according to previous Missourian reporting. Since then, the hospital has worked with the Red Cross to ensure that its blood supply will be enough for all of its patients, said Madison Loethen, digital marketing and communications consultant.
“Boone Hospital Center currently has an adequate blood supply for both (urgent) and non-(urgent) surgeries,” Loethen said. “We will be monitoring this closely, along with COVID-19 activity, and working with the American Red Cross if needs arise.”
Local hospitals also work with each other to make sure the community’s needs are met, said Jeff Hoelscher, public affairs officer for Truman Veterans’ Hospital.
Hoelscher said the VA has enough blood products for emergency procedures and is doing what it can to make sure that continues.
“Truman VA held an employee blood drive on March 26, and we are working with the Red Cross to schedule another one in the near future,” Hoelscher said.
Eric Maze, MU Health Care media relations strategist, said University Hospital also does not have any issues with blood supplies at the moment.
The Red Cross is now asking Columbia businesses and other organizations, such as churches, that have large, vacant spaces to consider lending them for future blood drives.
At the Columbia Blood Donation Center, donors’ safety is ensured through protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These include taking donors’ temperatures before they are allowed to enter the donor area, spacing them far apart and mandating all staff to wear protective gear. Donation centers even provide masks for donors who don't have one.
The Red Cross will continue to follow these protocols at future blood drives as the social distancing order persists.
In the meantime, Zydlo strongly encourages Columbians to continue donating blood through individual appointments if they can. Although Missouri’s blood supply is stable now, red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days, and there is no certainty over what the city’s public health status will be in coming months.
“Put yourself in a position of having a loved one or a family member who needs blood products,” Zydlo said. “Now, they could be in an even tougher situation.”