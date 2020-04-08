Two weeks since the COVID-19 stay-at-home order began in Boone County, representatives from the city of Columbia, Boone County and local hospitals gathered Wednesday to emphasize its importance.
The order began March 25 and is set to continue until April 24, though it can be extended or ended at any time.
The representatives said the order is working. There have been 72 confirmed positive cases in the county, of which only eight remain active. The state is reporting 78 for the county.
The number of new positive cases has been small over the past several days.
Mayor Brian Treece, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, MU Health Care Chief Clinical Officer Stevan Whitt and Boone Hospital Center Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Robin Blount all said it’s critical for people to continue social distancing to keep these numbers as low as possible.
“This is not a time to relax,” Atwill said. “It’s like being on the 1-yard line with the game tied. If we give it our very best for the next two weeks, we can continue to keep the outlook favorable.”
It is also important for people to continue to wash their hands often, to limit travel only to trips that are essential and to use accommodations such as curbside pickups, Treece said.
This is also a time for people to look out for one another and help each other however possible, he said.
“I’ve always been proud that we are a compassionate community, a benevolent community, not only during times like these but especially during these times,” he said.
Not everyone is following the order; Browning said the health department has had some issues with younger residents. On Monday night, she told the City Council that there have been problems with parties in the East Campus neighborhood.
“We have been working with both the city and the county law enforcement. I believe that they are taking some steps to make some notifications, going out to some of the areas where we’re having problems and talking to people in advance,” she said. “But they are ready to enforce.”
Whitt said all eight active cases are at University Hospital. Two of those people are on ventilators. He and Blount said the county has enough staff, space and supplies to deal with coronavirus patients, assuming people continue to follow the order.
Missouri is under a stay-at-home order as of Monday that is also set to end April 24. Treece and Browning noted that the county order is stricter. Although the two define essential and nonessential businesses the same way, the state allows nonessential businesses to remain open as long as they follow proper social distancing requirements. The county order asked that all nonessential businesses close.
Treece said he believes Gov. Mike Parson made the right call in allowing counties to keep their own orders in place with these stricter guidelines.
Despite the April expiration date on both orders, there is no true end in sight, Browning said.
“I know everybody’s wanting to know when things will change, and I’m just going to say now that we can’t put a definite end date on it,” she said. “We’re feeling really good in Boone County right now, but we’ve got to watch the state as well.”
Missouri had 3,327 positive cases as of Wednesday afternoon.
Those at the briefing said it’s still OK for people to get outside for fresh air and exercise, and they encouraged people to talk with loved ones electronically to help keep their spirits up, especially with Passover beginning Wednesday and Easter on Sunday.
“If we all do our part, we will shorten the time of the stay-at-home orders, we will continue to see fewer active cases and we will continue to see fewer deaths,” Treece said. “We are a resilient community. We are in this together, and we will get through this together, and together we will be stronger.”