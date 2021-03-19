After Gov. Mike Parson's announcement Thursday that all adults in Missouri will be eligible to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in April, local public health officials considered how they would expand their current strategy and what assistance they would receive from the state.
Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout will begin March 29, allowing 880,000 more Missourians to receive their first doses. All adults in Missouri will become eligible April 9.
People eligible for Phase 2 include construction, manufacturing, higher education and agricultural workers. Those experiencing housing instability will also be eligible March 29.
As demand increases March 29 and beyond, resources will be shifting away from rural Missouri and towards urban areas.
Priorities will shift from mass vaccination events to “targeted” distribution by local agencies, said Lisa Cox of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“Supply across the state will increase to local public health agencies, healthcare systems and providers and pharmacies,” Cox said. “Mass vaccination events will continue where demand is highest, and targeted efforts will continue to zero in on medically and socially vulnerable and underserved communities.”
Parson said shifting priorities away from more remote areas while simultaneously opening up vaccine eligibility was a part of his overall vaccination strategy.
"We know it's going to be longer to vaccinate people in those urban areas, especially the big cities of St. Louis and Kansas City," Parson said. "We will keep changing those supply channels to those bigger areas because we don't have to go back to those rural areas across Missouri."
MU Health Care has the capability to vaccinate 5,000 community members per day within a 12-hour period, but it has been limited by the amount of vaccines it receives, said Brad Myers, the MU Health Care Executive Director of Pharmacy. Myers did expect that they will see an increase in the amount of vaccines it is allocated.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department does not know when the next mass vaccination clinic in the county will take place, as that decision will be made by the Missouri National Guard and the state, health department spokesperson Sara Humm said.
Humm also said that if the state decides to have another state-sponsored vaccination clinic in Boone County, the health department will plan the event with the state.
MU Health Care's vaccination site is located at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field. People are required to schedule an appointment in order to allow for appropriate spacing, efficient patient flow and minimal wait times.
After April 9, when all adults become eligible, 4.5 million Missouri residents will be able to start the vaccination process. Parson said the state is anticipating that 60% of all eligible adults will choose to receive the vaccine.
The local health department is focusing on outreach and education to help people feel more confident in receiving the vaccine.
"We want to make sure we give them the information that they need," Humm said.
She recommends people go the Health Department website to find more information about the multiple locations Missouri residents can get vaccinated.
Through their website, people can get information about scheduled vaccination clinics, smaller pharmacies throughout the county distributing vaccines and appointments at Hy-Vee, Walmart and Sam's Club. Another resource for vaccinations is the State Vaccine Navigator.