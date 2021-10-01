MU Health and local pharmacies in Columbia have started to carry booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after the approval by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday.
According to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, people who can receive the booster dose have one or more of the following qualifications:
- Six months after the second dose
- Age 65 years and older
- Age 18 years or older with an underlying medical condition (outlined by the CDC)
- Age 18 to 64 years who are at an increased risk of exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
Hy-Vee locations
Hy-Vee announced in a Sept. 24 news release it would be carrying the booster shot. Both walk-ins and appointments are welcome. Currently, the average wait time for a walk-in is 40 to 45 minutes, according to the Conley Road Hy-Vee pharmacy.
Booster shots are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday , and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends .
It is recommended, but not required that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment:
- Insurance card (if they have insurance)
- Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)
- Photo ID
- COVID-19 vaccination record card
Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete its COVID-19 vaccination, including the Pfizer booster with Hy-Vee between June 1 and Nov. 1, 2021.
MU Health
MU Health is offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (both first and second doses), the Pfizer or Moderna third dose, and the Pfizer booster dose by appointment only. Appointments can be made online or by calling 573-771-2273 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Boone Hospital Center
Boone Hospital is offering the booster vaccine for those who meet the qualifications set by the CDC. Appointments are made over the phone at 573-815-8130 and are available Thursdays between 2 and 4 p.m.
Other local pharmacies
Walgreens and CVS are also offering the booster shot and third doses at their locations. Appointments can be made online through their websites.
What is the difference between the third dose and the booster shot?
The booster shot is recommended at least six months after the second dose for those who qualify under the Boone County Public Health and Human Services guidelines. The third dose is for people ages 12 and up who completed the Pfizer or Moderna series, and are moderately to severely immunocompromised (as outlined by the CDC). It is recommended at least 28 days after the second dose.
More information can be found on the MU Health Care website.
At this time, Moderna vaccine recipients will not be administered COVID-19 booster doses and J&J vaccine recipients won't be administered additional COVID-19 vaccine doses until authorized by the FDA and CDC, according to the Hy-vee press release.