In a letter Friday to state legislators, the Missouri Public Health Association asked state legislators to revise its $6.2 billion COVID-19 relief bill to earmark funding specifically for local public health departments.
The bill allocates the federal funds Missouri should be begin receiving later this month, and it passed in both the House and the Senate receiving bipartisan support.
“(Legislators) think that by having the funding go to the state public health department it’ll wind its way down to the local public health departments but that's not always the case,” said Bert Malone, a member of the association's board.
Public health departments play a critical role in communicating health risks to communities, especially in a pandemic. One of those roles is tracing the contacts of COVID-19-positive patients. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control said in an NPR interview Thursday that aggressive contact tracing is as important as testing in stopping the spread of the disease, which has claimed 18,586 lives in the U.S. So far, 496,535 people have fallen ill across the country.
Scott Clardy, assistant director for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said that a lack of direct funding will make it harder for local public health agencies to conduct contact tracing.
"It is the local health agencies actually doing the response, we’re the ones tracking down patients, tracking down cases,” Clardy said.
On April 3, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, sent an email to local public health agencies, thanking them for their hard and valuable work but also indicating there would not be direct funding for them. In the email, obtained by the Missourian, he suggested agencies needing further funding should contact FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Williams did not return a call Friday afternoon. Nor did Gov. Mike Parson.
Melanie Hutton, administrator for the Cooper County Health Department, said that approach won't work because it entails agencies applying for reimbursement from FEMA after the pandemic is over and, further, that agencies will receive only 75% of their outlay.
Hutton said she and other public health workers are frustrated by the lack of consideration for local agencies.
"We’re not saying those other agencies don’t need help, we’re saying they forgot about us," Hutton said. "We’re the boots-on-the-ground troops, and we’ve just been lost in this whole process"
Lynelle Phillips, an assistant professor in public health at MU, said the failure to provide direct relief to local public health agencies is disheartening for the people on the frontlines of the pandemic.
"They have no (personal protective equipment) left, they have no energy left, their staff is ready to quit. Then this money arrives and they don't get any of it," Phillips said. "It's just tragic."