A group of MU medical students got together to spread awareness about the importance of social distancing. The results? "Love is Viral," a video project targeting the younger population.
The series of videos is a "socially distant" version of the Netflix hit "Love is Blind." The plot revolves around a group of young people looking for love while respecting social distancing norms in their "pods," which are their own homes.
Throughout the sketches, the students and some family members also give some tips and important information about COVID-19 to viewers. While one of the characters is introducing himself, for example, he explains he is not officially quarantined since he wasn't exposed to the virus and didn't show any symptoms such as a fever or coughing.
Toby Bradford, one of the students in the group, explained why the project targets younger people.
"We don't want to condemn people for a perceived misconception of lack of regard for social distancing," Bradford said. "We want to encourage young people, set a good example. We're still able to live our lives and do things that young people like to do while social distancing."
The first episode of the series aired Tuesday on the project's Instagram account @love_is_viral_. For the next episodes, Bradford hopes to continue to engage viewers and provide more information.
"We'll have a link to the CDC website on COVID-19," Bradford said. "We're also encouraging people to talk to their physician if they are concerned, and there are references in the video to behaviors we are discouraging as well as things people can do at home."
So far, "Love is Viral" is thriving. Less than four hours after it was posted, the first episode had over 500 views on Instagram.
This is one way the younger population can help raise awareness of the importance of social distancing and taking the coronavirus seriously, MU Health Care physician Albert Hsu said.
Hsu also brought attention to how the younger population can actively help flatten the curve, mentioning some tips from the webinar he hosted last week about the issue.
According to physicians, students' priorities should be their school requirements, but he also recommends people prepare for the long run.
"Let's not assume this is going to be over in a few days," Hsu said. "We should expect that it will be weeks or months before we're fully past the main surge."
Some of the ways students can get involved are lobbying, sharing stories on social media and trying their best to support their community while practicing social distance.
One way to support your community, for example, is donating blood.
"We had to cancel our blood drives, but we do encourage that you donate blood," Hsu said. "We are still accepting blood donations, you just need to make an appointment."
Hsu clarified that it is important to keep social distance and comply with good hygiene, but it is also important to act.
"We need young people like Toby, who are savvy with social media," Hsu said. "They need to encourage blood donations and social distancing in a non-panicky way."
Bradford's team rose to the occasion when Hsu asked for teams willing to help encourage safe and healthy practices.
"Love is Viral" is mainly on Instagram but can also be found on Facebook.