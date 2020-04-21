JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said the majority of Missouri businesses will be able to start reopening May 4.
“I think we are going to be able to execute the plan” of reopening most businesses in the state, such as barber shops and restaurants,” Parson said during a Tuesday news conference at the Capitol.
While he didn’t detail how the plan would be executed, the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan, introduced Friday, states the gradual reopening of the state’s economy would be driven by Missouri-specific public health data.
Parson noted that some of the federal stimulus package, designed to aid states combating COVID-19, has arrived and some has not.
As of Thursday, more than 46,000 businesses in Missouri have received money from the federal Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which grants a forgivable loan to local businesses if they maintain all of their employees’ payroll for eight weeks.
That averages to about $162,000 granted per business, according to the administration’s report, and places Missouri 10th in terms of the total number of businesses approved with the loan.
Earlier in the crisis, Parson ensured that every business in Missouri would be eligible to receive the loan. When asked about how he would ensure businesses applying for the loan get the benefit, he said it all depends on how quickly and how much of federal stimulus funding the state would receive.
The Department of Economic Development, which tracks the total number of businesses that have applied for the loan, was not available to provide the number.
Also Tuesday, Parson signed into law House Bills 1511 and 1452, which allow license reciprocity for military spouses who are relocating to Missouri with their partner on active duty.