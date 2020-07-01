In an effort to curb the growing spread of COVID-19, Columbia City Council will vote on an ordinance Monday that will make face masks mandatory in all public settings.
The ordinance, if passed, will mean that everyone above the age of 10 must wear a mask when in public. However, they can remove their masks to do the following activities:
- Playing sports or exercising outside.
- Driving in a vehicle that only contains members of one's household.
- Eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar.
- Communicating with the deaf or hard of hearing.
- Receiving "a service that requires temporary removal of the Face Mask, such as dental examinations."
- Staying put in a business six feet away from other patrons.
People can also remove their masks at the request of a police officer or a medical professional or when someone, such as a bouncer at a bar, must confirm their identity.
Businesses are required to provide face masks to their employees under the ordinance.
Punishment for not wearing a mask is a $15 fine for individuals and $100 for businesses. Businesses will be fined $100 for each employee not wearing a face mask, so if three different employees aren't wearing masks, the business will be fined $300 total.
The ordinance needs a favorable vote from six out of the seven City Council members Monday to go into effect.